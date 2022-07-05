Northampton outreach group helping those less fortunate working towards first fundraiser

The team behind a Northampton outreach programme that helps those less fortunate every week, are preparing for their first fundraiser.

Lisa Camody, the founder of The Monday Night Team, is finalising the event ahead of July 23. She decided to organise the event as her team relies on donations to keep going.

The 44-year-old has not had an easy ride in getting to where she is today, but wants to “give back to those who need help”.

Every Monday, they produce 30 hot meals to be taken to the Market Square, and these are typically gone within 15 minutes.

Not only do the team provide meals, but clothes, toiletries, shoes and furniture - as well as level two hygiene courses, which are paid for out of Lisa’s pocket.

Lisa, who is a recovering addict of more than three years, has a brain disease, and is a survivor of child grooming, said: “I want to show everyone they can shine through, because I am and it feels great.

“I was given a second chance and I want to offer the same to those who need it.”

Lisa is “overwhelmed” and “emotional” at how far she and the Monday Night Team have come, particularly over the past three months.

She could not do it without the team, who deserve recognition, she says.

The support they have received for their ‘Family Fun Day’, which will take place at Eastern District Club, has been “phenomenal”.

Small businesses have provided vouchers, hampers, and balloon displays, and there will also be performances from local groups.

However, because they rely on donations, Lisa is still having to fund the barbeque food and resources, which she hopes she will make the money back for from the raffle.

Despite being on benefits herself, she said: “I will do whatever I can to help others. I just want to make a difference - which I feel like I am.

“I would be devastated if there ever came a point where I couldn’t help anymore.”

Morrisons and Greggs are a big support to the organisation, which Lisa says is “so needed”.

The Monday Night Team was set up to give back to the community, and Lisa knows many of the individuals who come to the Market Square for support.

She said: “I want them to think ‘if Lisa can do it, anyone can’.”

Lisa has a brain disease, which has caused paralysis and stroke-like symptoms. The symptoms began when her daughter was just two years old.

“At 44 years old, I’m clean and have a baby - I’m shining,” she said.

“I’m proud of myself and just the other day when I was walking my daughter to preschool in the sun, that’s when I knew I’d made it out the other side.

“I lost myself when I became a mum and have now found the balance. I’m Lisa.”

She says giving up your time to help others is “priceless”, simply by listening and talking to them.