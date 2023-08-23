Incident still ‘ongoing’ as fire crews remain following major overnight blaze in Northampton’s Bridge Street

Fire crews remain at the scene of a major overnight blaze in the middle of Northampton town centre.

At 8.40am, Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed they are still on the scene in Bridge Street.

The update read: “Crews were called at 11pm last night to a four-story building that is believed to be vacant.

“Nine pumps, two aerial appliances, a water bowser and the Joint Command Unit attended the peak of the blaze.

“The incident remains ongoing with two pumps and two aerial appliances still on scene.

“Bridge Street will remain closed, possibly for most of today, whilst crews continue to dampen down any remaining hotspots.

“Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service apologise for the inconvenience caused to businesses and people using the town centre whilst their vital safety work continues.

The cause of the fire at the four-story building, which is believed to be vacant, is not yet known.

“The cause of the fire is not known at the moment.”

This newspaper attended the cordoned off Bridge Street between 8.10am and 8.25am this morning, when three fire engines were present.

Cordons are in place at the bottom of Bridge Street and at the top of Gold Street, which has restricted access to The Drapery and Wood Hill.

There is a police presence at both cordons, with a large police, fire and rescue lorry outside All Saints Church.

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue first issued a statement at 12.45am to say firefighters were at the scene.

An update was then issued at 2.15am saying: “Firefighters remain at the scene of the large fire in Bridge Street, Northampton.

“There are currently nine fire engines and additional specialist appliances in attendance as fire crews tackle the blaze.

“They are likely to be at the scene for some time so please be aware of potential disruption and continue to avoid the area for the time being.

“We would advise local residents to keep windows and doors closed due to the smoke from the fire.