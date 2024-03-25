IN PICTURES: Touching memorial marked one year since the loss of much-loved teen Fred Shand

Many gathered for a memorial to mark one year since the tragic loss of much-loved 16-year-old Rohan ‘Fred’ Shand.

Last Friday (March 22) saw more than 100 people gather at Kings Heath Square to keep Fred’s memory alive.

Fred was fatally stabbed on March 22, 2023 in Harborough Road, Kingsthorpe and his death sent shock waves through the town and beyond.

Quinton Green, from Knife Crime Victim Support (KCVS), worked closely with Rohan to put together the tribute poem in Fred’s memory.

The family pictures, memories and videos from before and after Fred’s passing have created a “reflective montage and keepsake” for his loved ones to look back on.

Mourners released balloons as part of the memorial and they heard touching words from many – including poem readings by Quinton and words from Fred’s auntie Shantoya Shand, Pastor Phil of Potters House Church, and Bishop Donovan Allen of New Testament Church of God. Two people also sang their rendition of ‘Dancing in the Sky’.

“It was poignant and profound,” said Quinton of last Friday’s memorial. “There was such a big crowd and the majority were teenagers and Fred’s friends showing solidarity. We were torn apart by tragedy and united by grief.

“It was an opportunity for everyone to come together and reflect. There were friends there that may not have seen each other since the tragic news, who spent time together and comforted one another.”

Quinton described the memorial as “heartbreaking and heartwarming” in equal measure.

“It was heartbreaking to know of the tragedy and the unimaginable pain and deep sense of loss for Rohan, the family and the wider community,” said Quinton.

“A schoolboy lost his life on the way home. Rohan doesn’t want another family to go through such loss and wants to make a difference in the community.”

Despite the sadness of everyone coming together to remember Fred when he should still be here, Quinton was warmed to see more than 120 people in attendance.

Knife Crime Victim Support, and particularly Quinton, have built a “relationship of trust, mutual respect and understanding” with Rohan and his family.

He was invited to Rohan’s home to put together the poem and Quinton says the “most saddening thing” was to see everything in Fred’s room still in place – as it has been since March last year.

“His clothes are in the wardrobe, his gaming chair in place and his Bible on the side,” said Quinton. “It touched my heart and makes you realise the gravity of the loss of a child. He got ready for school in that bedroom and didn’t come back.”

The memorial showed that Fred was – and still is – “loved, appreciated, respected and truly missed” and Quinton believes it sent a message of “hope and togetherness”.

“Because it was such a violent and senseless act, you would think there was no togetherness in Northampton,” said Quinton. “It showed unity and that Fred won’t be forgotten. His legacy will live on in our hearts and minds.”

The following 20 pictures were captured at the memorial of Fred Shand, exactly a year on from his tragic passing on March 22, 2023.

