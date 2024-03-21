WATCH: Emotional memorial video one year on from murder of Northampton 16-year-old Fred Shand

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A grieving father has paid tribute to his son, Fred Shand, who was murdered one year ago, with a moving memorial video.

16-year-old Rohan ‘Fred’ Shand was fatally stabbed on March 22, 2023 in Harborough Road, Kingsthorpe while he was on his way home from school. His death sent shock waves through the town and further afield. A 15-year-old has since been found guilty of murder and sentenced to a 13-year ‘life’ prison term.

One year on from Fred’s tragic death, his father Rohan Shand has paid tribute to him with a moving video made up of family clips, photos and a poem, spoken over the video.

Quinton Green from the Knife Crime Victim Support (KCVS) group said: “After having met with Fred’s father on a number of occasions since his son’s death, Fred’s dad and I worked together to create a tribute poem, in Fred’s memory.

“We used family pictures, memories and videos of events before and after such a devastating day to create a reflective montage and a “keepsake” for friends and relatives to look back on always.

“I hope that those who know and love Rohan Fred Shand find comfort in the words and that others will take the time to listen and share the piece, as a show of solidarity and unity.

“Change starts with awareness but awareness without action is worthless… Sending deep sentiments of compassion to all affected by the loss of Fred Shand.”

A memorial will also be held at Kingsheath Shop Square at 5.30pm on March 22, 2024, where mourners will release balloons.

In the last 12 months, not only has there been an outpouring of love for the clearly popular and much-missed teenager, there has also been a step up in anti-knife crime campaigning.

In direct response to the murder of Fred, a ‘carry a basketball not a blade’ campaign was launched by Basketball Northants, whereby professional basketball player Andre Arissol hosts sessions with youngsters in Northampton.

KCVS, which was set up in 2019, has also continued its work with schools and organisations to provide young people with positive role models, networks and professional support.