“Attendees believed in the potential of Northampton, the community, and bringing an event like this closer to home”

Delapre Abbey and high-performance coach Lucienne Shakir hosted the Mind, Body and Soul Festival last weekend (September 1 to 3) and there is hope it will become an annual event in the town.

Crowds of visitors flocked to the three-day wellness festival, which included immersive workshops, talks and activities from world-class specialists – including ice water therapy, breathwork and music.

Yoga, pilates, sound baths, stargazing and a range of wellbeing and family workshops were also part of the high-profile festival, and famous holistic therapist Laura Hof wowed visitors.

Organiser Lucienne shared she had always wanted to host a wellbeing festival in her hometown and jumped at the chance to partner with Delapre Abbey – with fond childhood memories there at the forefront of her mind.

The aim of the event was to “nurture the mind, revitalise the body and uplift the spirit”, which was hailed a “resounding success”.

Take a look at these 21 photos from Northampton’s largest wellbeing festival at Delapre Abbey…

1 . Northampton’s largest wellbeing event, the Mind, Body and Soul Festival Around 350 people attended across the three days last weekend, which is hoped to become an annual festival in the town. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

2 . Northampton’s largest wellbeing event, the Mind, Body and Soul Festival Around 350 people attended across the three days last weekend, which is hoped to become an annual festival in the town. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

3 . Northampton’s largest wellbeing event, the Mind, Body and Soul Festival Around 350 people attended across the three days last weekend, which is hoped to become an annual festival in the town. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales