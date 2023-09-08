News you can trust since 1931
IN PICTURES: Take a look at these 21 photos from Northampton’s largest wellbeing festival at Delapre Abbey

“Attendees believed in the potential of Northampton, the community, and bringing an event like this closer to home”
Katie Wheatley
By Katie Wheatley
Published 8th Sep 2023, 10:26 BST
Updated 8th Sep 2023, 10:28 BST

Delapre Abbey and high-performance coach Lucienne Shakir hosted the Mind, Body and Soul Festival last weekend (September 1 to 3) and there is hope it will become an annual event in the town.

Crowds of visitors flocked to the three-day wellness festival, which included immersive workshops, talks and activities from world-class specialists – including ice water therapy, breathwork and music.

Yoga, pilates, sound baths, stargazing and a range of wellbeing and family workshops were also part of the high-profile festival, and famous holistic therapist Laura Hof wowed visitors.

Organiser Lucienne shared she had always wanted to host a wellbeing festival in her hometown and jumped at the chance to partner with Delapre Abbey – with fond childhood memories there at the forefront of her mind.

The aim of the event was to “nurture the mind, revitalise the body and uplift the spirit”, which was hailed a “resounding success”.

You can find out more about how Lucienne believed the event went, in an interview with this newspaper earlier this week.

Take a look at these 21 photos from Northampton’s largest wellbeing festival at Delapre Abbey…

Around 350 people attended across the three days last weekend, which is hoped to become an annual festival in the town.

1. Northampton’s largest wellbeing event, the Mind, Body and Soul Festival

Around 350 people attended across the three days last weekend, which is hoped to become an annual festival in the town. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

2. Northampton’s largest wellbeing event, the Mind, Body and Soul Festival

Around 350 people attended across the three days last weekend, which is hoped to become an annual festival in the town. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

3. Northampton’s largest wellbeing event, the Mind, Body and Soul Festival

Around 350 people attended across the three days last weekend, which is hoped to become an annual festival in the town. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

4. Northampton’s largest wellbeing event, the Mind, Body and Soul Festival

Around 350 people attended across the three days last weekend, which is hoped to become an annual festival in the town. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

