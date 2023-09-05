Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The organiser is “proud” to have welcomed hundreds to Northampton’s largest wellbeing festival, which has been hailed a “resounding success”.

Delapre Abbey and high-performance coach Lucienne Shakir hosted the Mind, Body and Soul Festival last weekend (September 1 to 3) and there is hope it will become an annual event in the town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crowds of visitors flocked to the three-day wellness festival, which included immersive workshops, talks and activities from world-class specialists – including ice water therapy, breathwork and music.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Body, Mind & Soul Festival took place from September 1 to 3 at Delapre Abbey. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

Yoga, pilates, sound baths, stargazing and a range of wellbeing and family workshops were also part of the high-profile festival, and famous holistic therapist Laura Hof wowed visitors.

Organiser Lucienne shared she had always wanted to host a wellbeing festival in her hometown, with fond childhood memories at Delapre Abbey with her grandparents at the forefront of her mind.

She jumped at the chance to partner with the venue, which “holds a very special place in her heart”, with the aim of “nurturing the mind, revitalising the body and uplifting the spirit”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Talking to the Chronicle & Echo, Lucienne said: “It was stunning. It’s always tricky pulling something like that together, but I’m incredibly grateful to those who gave their time to the event.

There is hope the festival will become an annual event in the town. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

“They believe in the potential of Northampton, the community, and bringing an event like that closer to home.

“It was very successful and there’s lots to build on. It’s a festival that needs to grow with the voice of the community and the incredible feedback from attendees.”

Lucienne says the event was a “really proud moment”, with her grandparents having lived nearby in St Leonard’s Road and taking her to visit Delapre Abbey many times as a young girl.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She was also pleased that the speakers, who “give tirelessly to the community”, were recognised over the course of the weekend.

Yoga, pilates, sound baths and stargazing were part of the high-profile festival, and famous holistic therapist Laura Hof wowed visitors. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

“Giving time to yourself is critical,” said Lucienne, when asked what the main message of the festival was. “Space, joy and freedom is important for everyone.”

More than 350 people attended the festival and as a high-performance coach working with successful individuals who neglect their wellbeing, Lucienne hoped the event encouraged everyone to be more present.

“There’s nothing more important than reconnecting with yourself,” she added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lucienne’s favourite part was seeing her son, mother, grandmother at the festival – particularly her autistic son speaking on a panel and her mother sharing her experiences of the menopause.

The event was co-organised by Delapre Abbey and high-performance coach Lucienne Shakir. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

She said: “I never imagined my family would be doing the stuff I do.”

The team hopes the event gave attendees the guidance they needed. When they hopefully return next year, they can reflect on what they have done between now and then to look after themselves.

Lucienne described the event as “an anchor point for reflection and accountability” and says Delapre Abbey was the “perfect” venue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We need the community to want it and ask for it to come back next year,” said Lucienne. “Speak up and let us know you loved it.”

Eleanor Sier, head of engagement and interpretation at the Delapre Abbey Preservation Trust, said: “It was a wellness event unlike any other we’ve hosted at the Abbey before.

“The overwhelming response and positive feedback has been truly incredible.

“It was all about inclusivity, community, wellbeing and Northamptonshire heritage, and there really was something for everyone.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eleanor confirmed the Mind, Body & Soul Fest is part of Delapre Abbey’s next application to the National Lottery Heritage Fund – and work has begun with Lucienne to build on the success next year.