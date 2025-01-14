In pictures: Runners brave the cold for 10km charity run in Northampton

Hosted by MCC Promotions, which holds races across the country and has been coming to Northampton for a number of years, around 200 runners were expected to take part.

A proportion of the entry fees will be donated to the Umbrella Fair Organisation and an online fundraiser for a seven-year-old girl who needs around the clock care following complications in treatment for a brain tumour. Some runners will also be sponsored, and there will be a tombola on the day and an opportunity to donate, in a bid to raise as much as possible.