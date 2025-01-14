In pictures: Runners brave the cold for 10km charity run in Northampton

By Carly Odell

Published 13th Jan 2025, 12:15 BST
Updated 14th Jan 2025, 08:53 BST
Runners wrapped up warm and braved the cold over the weekend to compete in a 10 kilometre charity race in Northampton.

On Sunday (January 12), The Racecourse played host to a charity race, in aid of a fundraiser for a poorly seven-year-old girl and the Umbrella Fair Organisation.

Hosted by MCC Promotions, which holds races across the country and has been coming to Northampton for a number of years, around 200 runners were expected to take part.

A proportion of the entry fees will be donated to the Umbrella Fair Organisation and an online fundraiser for a seven-year-old girl who needs around the clock care following complications in treatment for a brain tumour. Some runners will also be sponsored, and there will be a tombola on the day and an opportunity to donate, in a bid to raise as much as possible.

Take a look at the photos below of runners braving the cold for a 10km charity run in Northampton.

Runners braved the cold on Sunday January 12 to take on the charity race at The Racecourse.

1. 10km charity run in Northampton

Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

Jasmine Harnett and her family at the race. Jasmine started the race as money was being raised to help her, as she needs around the clock care.

2. 10km charity run in Northampton

Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

Runners braved the cold on Sunday January 12 to take on the charity race at The Racecourse.

3. 10km charity run in Northampton

Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

Runners braved the cold on Sunday January 12 to take on the charity race at The Racecourse.

4. 10km charity run in Northampton

Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

