10km run to take place in Northampton this weekend in aid of charity and fundraiser for poorly seven-year-old

A 10 kilometre charity run will take place in Northampton this weekend in aid of a well-known town organisation and a fundraiser for a poorly seven-year-old girl.

The race will take place on Sunday January 12 at The Racecourse and around 200 runners are expected to take part.

Hosted by MCC Promotions, which holds races across the country and has been coming to Northampton for a number of years, two worthy causes will benefit from the run this year.

A proportion of the entry fees will be donated to the Umbrella Fair Organisation and an online fundraiser for a seven-year-old girl who needs around the clock care following complications in treatment for a brain tumour. Some runners will also be sponsored, and there will be a tombola on the day and an opportunity to donate, in a bid to raise as much as possible.

Jasmine Harnett, who the run will raise money for, after complications in cancer treatment left her needing around the clock care.

The organisers say they are both worthy causes and are hoping their support will help both.

The online fundraiser is for Jasmine Harnett, who lives in Leicester but has a family friend in Northampton, who asked the organisers about supporting her.

Just before Jasmine’s fourth birthday she was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive cancerous brain tumour. Her first surgery resulted in an Acquired Brain Injury (ABI) called Posterior Fossa Syndrome (PFS), which significantly affected her speech, co-ordination, and ability to control voluntary movements. The now-seven-year-old’s life has changed forever and she requires around the clock care.

In recent weeks, Jasmine has been using a HydrOxy Electrolysis machine, which helps provide her with more oxygen. Her parents say this has helped Jasmine try to talk a bit more.

The run will take place on Sunday January 12.

Aneeta Harnett, Jasmine’s mother, said: “She has been smiling and laughing more which has been wonderful to experience as we have missed this over the past three years. Her oxygen levels intermittently have also been slightly better between the small periods of sleep that she is getting.”

The online fundraiser has been set up in the hope that the family can buy Jasmine one of these machines, to give her a better quality of life. The money raised will also help cover care costs, which are astronomical.

The fundraiser says: “Jasmine remembers her life before cancer. She longs to eat, play, and walk again like other children her age.

“Every day, she asks when she will be able to eat or walk again, breaking our hearts as we navigate her new reality."

As well as at the race, donations can also be made to Jasmine’s fundraiser on GoFundMe here.

Jasmine is due to open the race on Sunday and runners can still sign up, either online or on the day. To enter on the day, runners will need to register next to the basketball courts between 9am and 9.45am, at a price of £19 per person, including a medal.

The race will begin at 10am and will be almost four laps of The Racecourse. The race is an England Athletics affiliated event and results will be published online, within 48 hours.

The Umbrella Fair Organisation is based at The Racecourse and promotes sustainable living, environmental awareness and community co-operation in Northampton. Find out more about the charity here.