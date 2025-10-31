In pictures: Princess Anne met shoemakers, bakers and more as she toured Northampton organisations

Her Royal Highness landed at a rugby club in Rushmere Road around lunchtime on Wednesday October 29 ready to visit a number of town organisations.

The tour started at shoemakers Edward Green in Cliftonville road, where Princess Anne viewed a pair of her own lasts, which had originally been made for her in the 1990s.

The company gave the Royal, who is also President of the UK Fashion and Textile Association, a tour of the workshop where she saw the range of skills involved, from the age-old handwork of intricately sewing a shoe upper with a boar bristle, to the modern craftsmanship of developing shoe patterns on CAD software. The company makes 200 pairs of shoes a week maintaining the founder's promise of "excellence without compromise”.

Managing director at Edward Green, Hilary Freeman, said: "We are honoured to welcome Her Royal Highness to our workshop.

"This visit recognises not only Edward Green's commitment to traditional craftsmanship but the enduring strength of Northampton's shoemaking heritage."

The next stop on the tour was a visit to The Bridge Substance Misuse Programme in Gold Street. The lived-experience recovery organisation is celebrating its twentieth anniversary.

The third stop on the tour was The Good Loaf in Overstone Road. The social enterprise provides opportunities for women who have faced challenging circumstances — including those affected by the criminal justice system, mental health issues, domestic abuse and or long term unemployment. The bakery helps participants gain skills, confidence and financial independence through hands-on work in its community café and is celebrating its tenth anniversary this year.

During her visit, The Princess Royal toured the bakery’s kitchen and café, met staff, volunteers, women currently on placement, funders, partners and customers, hearing inspiring stories about how the initiative is changing lives.

Suzy Van Rooyen Chief Executive of The Good Loaf said: “We are deeply honoured to welcome Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal to The Good Loaf.

"Her visit shines a light on the strength and determination of the women we support and the incredible community that stands behind them.”

The visit concluded with the unveiling of a commemorative plaque to mark the occasion and a presentation of a Good Loaf hamper.

The final stop on the royal tour was a ‘Conversation with Cadets’ event at the Clare Street Army Reserve Centre, where cadets from the Army, Air, Sea, and Combined Cadet Forces demonstrated their skills and leadership in action.

Anne Burnett, Vice Lord-Lieutenant of Northamptonshire who was present during the tour, said: “It was a great honour to welcome Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal back to Northamptonshire. Her visit shone a light on the remarkable organisations and individuals who make such a positive difference in our communities - from supporting veterans and their families to creating opportunities for young people through the cadet forces.

“The event at Clare Street Army Reserve Centre was particularly inspiring, and the venue itself provided an excellent setting for the day, perfectly showcasing the professionalism and community spirit of our local Reserves. It is a fantastic facility that deserves to be better known and more widely used across Northampton.”

Below are photos of Princess Anne visiting four organisations in Northampton.

