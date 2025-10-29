Royal helicopter lands in Northampton as Princess Anne takes part in visit to four town organisations and businesses

A royal helicopter has landed in Northampton as Princess Anne takes part in a visit to four town organisations and businesses.

The well-recognised purple chopper landed at a rugby club in Rushmere Road around 12.20pm on Wednesday October 29.

According to the Royal Diary, The Princess Royal is in town to visit a number of organisations and businesses.

During her time in Northampton, Princess Anne is scheduled to visit he Good Load in Overstone Road. The community interest company, which helps vulnerable women by providing employment opportunities, is celebrating its tenth anniversary. The royal will also visit Bridge Substance Misuse Programme in Gold Street, as the lived-experience recovery organisation celebrates its 20th anniversary.

The royal helicopter landed in Rushmere Road around lunchtime on Wednesday October 29. Photo: Richard Durham.

As the president of the UK Fashion and Textile Association, Her Royal Highness is also due to visit Edward Green in Cliftonville Road. The men’s footwear company has been making leather shoes since 1890.

Also during her time in Northampton, The Princess Royal will attend a ‘Conversation with Cadets’ event at the Army Reserve Centre in Clare Street.