Organisers of an international peace vigil in Northampton on Monday night (February 28) hope to be joined by Russians who oppose Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

Groups will gather in the Market Square from 7pm in a move to show solidarity with the Ukrainians and demonstrate that "war is not OK anywhere."

Members of the town's Ukrainian church and community, many of whom have relatives sheltering from bombs back home, will be taking part.

Organisers hope hundreds will turn out for tonight's peace vigil in Northampton's Market Square

Organiser Bianca Todd said: "This is about bringing all sorts people together and giving them an opportunity to promote peace.

"The Ukraine community in Northampton will be joining us and we hope Russian friends and families who don't agree with the war will also be there."

Similar vigils have been held up and down the UK and across Europe with thousands turning out to show their support.

It comes after president Putin ordered Russia's nuclear deterrent forces be put on high alert following five days of fighting in Ukraine.

The president said aggressive statements by NATO leaders and economic sanctions against Moscow were behind the decision.

Ukraine-born Northampton business owner, Valentina Potter, revealed last week her fears for family members still living in the war-torn country.

Valentina, who owns The Hub indoor play area at Riverside, said: "I think Russia is going to swallow Ukraine and do so quickly. And I hope that they do it quickly as well, because there are a lot of people that want to fight, including people I went to school with.

"When Russian forces came to the border, people had to queue for days to enroll in the army.

"But I also know they don't stand a chance. The longer fighting goes on for, the more people will die.