Heartbreaking tributes paid to 16-year-old fatal stab victim as hundreds attend Northampton schoolboy's funeral

Hundreds of people attended the funeral of a 16-year-old Northampton student who was fatally stabbed in Kingsthorpe.

Rohan Shand, affectionately known as ‘Fred’ to those who knew him, was tragically killed by a fatal stab wound to the chest outside The Cock Hotel in Harborough Road on Wednesday, March 22 at 3.35pm.

The funeral for the Year 11 Kingsthorpe Community College (KCC) student took place at All Saints’ Church in the town centre this morning (Friday, May 12) at around 11am.

Hundreds of Fred’s friends and family were in attendance to pay their respects.

Family member Karlene Vasell spoke first inside the church following a rendition of ‘Amazing Grace’ sung by all in attendance.

She said: "On March 22, our precious boy’s life was cut short. His family and friends are heartbroken.

"Fred was a respectful young man. To know Fred was to love him. He knew exactly what to say to make you smile. He was truly a prized possession, and he was ours.

"Fred is and will always be our little Freddy. Fred and his father had a special relationship – he meant the world to Rohan senior (dad).

"Fred was like a son I never had. He fit the description of a dream son: well-dressed, funny, smart and full of life.

"Fred, you were our pride and our joy and life will never be the same without you. We are going to miss you. Your smile could light up a dark room.

"They may have taken away your life but they can never take away what’s in our hearts. Sleep well my little Fred. I love you.”

The funeral then heard a beautiful rendition of A Child of Mine by Edgar Elbert and performed by Fred’s friends Shania and Alia followed by an emotional song by Anif.

Individual tributes were paid by a group of Fred’s friends from KCC.

One friend said: “Young Fred told me he wanted to play in the Premier League for Chelsea and make his dad proud.

"I just wish me and Fred could have one more kick about.

"He will live on in me forever.

"I will never stop missing you, brother. I will make you proud. Long live Fred.”

Another friend said: “I would do anything to have one more kick about with him. I will never forget the great times we had together. I still can’t believe you’re gone.”

Another added: “Fred, you were such a kind-hearted boy with a smile that could light up a room. I am so proud I could call you my friend.”

Another said: “You were a once in a lifetime person. All our hearts are truly broken without you, Fred. I will love you forever. Thank you for bringing so much happiness into my world.”

All Saints CEVA Primary School headteacher, Claire Dunstan, paid her respects to her former pupil.

Ms Dunstan said Fred started primary school in 2011 and that from the “first day it was obvious [he was] keen to socialise and make friends”.

She said: "Rohan (Fred) and dad will always be valued members of our school family. We will remember Rohan as a cheeky, friendly chap with a wonderful smile.

"On behalf of the whole school, our love and prayers continue to be with Rohan’s family and friends.”

Fred’s head of year and deputy head of year at KCC both paid touching tributes to the “talented” young man.

Sean Heffernan said: “He had this great big smile, it was infectious. He was a leader and looked up to for his good qualities. He was a member of the football team at KCC and a runner. I know Fred would have gone far and smashed his GCSEs.

"I miss Fred greatly every day and it was a privilege to have known him.”

David Wright added: “His main motivation was to make his father proud. Mr Shand, I have no doubt you would have been the proudest man in Kingsthorpe.

“It saddens me deeply that a talented young man will not fulfil his potential.”

KCC teacher Charmaine Heath added: “We had countless conversations about Jamaica, music, aspirations, and his future. I would always tell him to aim high and never give up. He was so determined to make his dad proud and prove people wrong.”

Speaking to Fred’s dad, Pastor Phil, of Pottershouse Church, said: “Fred was always very respectful young boy.

"I know Fred was your little sidekick. Wherever you were, Fred was always there. You are a good dad. When Fred’s mum passed away, you became mum and dad.

"No parent should have to bury their child.”

After some wonderful singing from the KCC and Malcolm Arnold Academy choirs, Fred’s coffin was carried out of the church to the tune of ‘Dancing in the Sky’ and into a majestic horse and carriage where his body was escorted to Kingsthorpe.