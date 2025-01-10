4 . Cedric

Cedric is a 10-year-old long-haired Chihuahua who had been a wonderfully loving and loyal companion to his caregiver. Sadly, due to their declining health, Cedric’s world became quite small. Though it was a happy one, his limited experiences left him under-socialized and naturally a little anxious around new and unfamiliar situations. The heartbreaking decision was made for Cedric to return to our care, giving him another chance at a fulfilled life. Initially shy, Cedric will clearly communicate when he feels uncomfortable. However, by respecting his boundaries, he quickly blossoms into a spirited little "pocket rocket" of love and fun. His playful, cheeky, yet sometimes demanding nature is so endearing that you can’t help but smile and fall in love with him. Despite his tiny size, Cedric’s personality is larger than life. He isn’t asking for much—just a pet-free, understanding home with people who will advocate for him when he struggles. He would thrive in a quiet, calm environment without chaotic comings and goings or frequent visitors, which he finds stressful. Photo: AIN