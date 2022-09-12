News you can trust since 1931
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
An evening of Choral Evensong was held at the Northampton church on Friday (September 9) to commemorate Queen Elizabeth II.

In pictures: All Saints Church in Northampton holds special service to commemorate Queen Elizabeth II

Members of the community were invited to pay their respects

By Carly Odell
Monday, 12th September 2022, 9:05 am

A special service to commemorate Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II took place at All Saints Church in Northampton on Friday evening (September 9).

The evening of Choral Evensong was led by Bishop John Holbrook and Archdeacon Richard Ormston. Father Oliver Coss was unable to attend following a serious collision.

The service saw choristers of All Saints Church sing Evensong for The Queen who passed away peacefully at Balmoral on Thursday (September 8).

Mayor of Northampton Dennis Meredith was in attendance along with other members of the community.

Residents were also invited to lay flowers outside All Saints in memory of Her Majesty.

Take a look at pictures of the event below.

1. Special service at All Saints Church

An evening of Choral Evensong was held at the Northampton church on Friday (September 9) to commemorate Queen Elizabeth II.

Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

Photo Sales

2. Special service at All Saints Church

An evening of Choral Evensong was held at the Northampton church on Friday (September 9) to commemorate Queen Elizabeth II.

Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

Photo Sales

3. Special service at All Saints Church

An evening of Choral Evensong was held at the Northampton church on Friday (September 9) to commemorate Queen Elizabeth II.

Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

Photo Sales

4. Special service at All Saints Church

An evening of Choral Evensong was held at the Northampton church on Friday (September 9) to commemorate Queen Elizabeth II.

Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

Photo Sales
Elizabeth IINorthamptonResidentsMayor
Next Page
Page 1 of 3