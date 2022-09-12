In pictures: All Saints Church in Northampton holds special service to commemorate Queen Elizabeth II
Members of the community were invited to pay their respects
A special service to commemorate Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II took place at All Saints Church in Northampton on Friday evening (September 9).
The evening of Choral Evensong was led by Bishop John Holbrook and Archdeacon Richard Ormston. Father Oliver Coss was unable to attend following a serious collision.
The service saw choristers of All Saints Church sing Evensong for The Queen who passed away peacefully at Balmoral on Thursday (September 8).
Mayor of Northampton Dennis Meredith was in attendance along with other members of the community.
Residents were also invited to lay flowers outside All Saints in memory of Her Majesty.
Take a look at pictures of the event below.