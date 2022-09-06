Hospitalised Father Oliver Coss ‘humbled’ by messages of support following serious collision

A well-known Northampton reverend is in hospital following a serious road traffic collision.

Father Oliver Coss, from All Saints Church, and his wife were travelling from Northampton to Lincolnshire on Friday August 26 to collect their children who had been staying with their grandparents.

The couple were involved in a three vehicle collision on the A153 Grantham Road, Greylees, Sleaford. Both were taken to Lincoln County Hospital.

Father Coss said: “My wife and I were thrown, with what was left of our car, into a verge where we awoke, dazed and shocked, to a succession of passers-by who made our vehicle immediately safe, and stayed with us until emergency responders could arrive.

“The ensuing hours are rather a blur, but my wife escaped with nothing but some very painful impact injuries and was discharged from hospital shortly after.

“My condition was, I have to admit, somewhat less promising, and I was removed from the vehicle in a very peculiar direction (over the driver’s seat, and back through the rear passenger door).”

Father Coss had four CT scans and a series of X-rays. He sustained serious damage to his left leg, which resulted in a trip to Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham. Since then, Father Coss has had two surgeries, and although unable to walk he is able to sit up and use a mobility aid to get around.

Father Coss continued: “There have been all sorts of blessings, and the support of family, friends, church, and our community has been awesome and humbling.

“Not unusually, I feel a little like I’m living fuller than I did before that terrible moment – with huge thanks to those who have been with me on this strange journey.”

An investigation into the collision is underway.

A spokeswoman for Lincolnshire Police said: “We were called to a road traffic collision on the A153 Grantham Road, Greylees, Sleaford at 6.16pm on Friday, August 26. (Incident 355).

“Three vehicles were involved in the collision, which resulted in a woman in her 50s and a man in his 40s being hospitalised. Their conditions are thought to be stable.