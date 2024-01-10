IN PICTURES: ‘Alarming’ and ‘record’ rise in need for services sees Hope Centre launch winter night shelter

There were one to three newly homeless people registering for support each day over the festive period

The charity is a lifeline for those experiencing homelessness and has witnessed an alarming influx of individuals seeking support – with one to three newly homeless people who registered daily over the Christmas period.

Despite the issue being significant across the country, the Hope Centre is concerned people are unaware of the harsh realities during the cold months.

Alex Copeland, CEO of the Hope Centre, said: “We have a duty of care to protect the most vulnerable and with numbers rising and many new to experiencing rough sleeping, providing somewhere safe to sleep in the harshest of weather must be a priority.”

The night shelter has come as a result of a collaboration with West Northamptonshire Council – with Councillor Adam Brown, deputy leader and cabinet member for housing, culture and leisure, praising it as “one of the biggest expansions of support for Northampton’s rough sleepers in years”.

“I want people to know that we are determined to do everything in our power to help those who find themselves homeless, and the new night shelter is just one aspect of our offer,” said Cllr Brown.

“Our ultimate ambition will always be to get people into permanent accommodation, but in the meantime, I am proud that we are expanding the emergency support on offer.

“We are also carrying out an extensive reform of our homelessness service to increase early intervention and prevention work, as well as extra investment in staff for this service to help manage an increasing demand.”

The night shelter, located at Queens Grove Methodist Church, is a seven-day-a-week service providing emergency accommodation. This is in addition to extended hours at their day centre during the winter months, to help people rebuild their lives.

With the charity’s 50th anniversary celebrations taking place this year, opening a permanent night shelter is one of their goals.

The Hope Centre continues to rely heavily on public donations to support those experiencing homelessness and hardship, and has launched an online fundraising appeal for their 50th anniversary year.

