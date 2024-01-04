Winter night shelter to be launched by the Hope Centre, in first initiative of their 50th anniversary year

“It’ll help them move forward in their lives, alongside support with mental health, drugs and alcohol misuse, housing, debt and finance management, and living independently”

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A winter night shelter for those in need is to be launched by the Hope Centre, as the first initiative of their 50th anniversary year.

Though the invaluable charity will not reach the five decade milestone until the final month of 2024, the team is hosting celebrations, fundraisers and helping the community understand the breadth of what they do until then.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The winter night shelter, opening next Monday (January 8), will be trialled for three months – in the hope of tackling the lack of provision during the colder months.

Though the Hope Centre will not reach the five decade milestone until the end of 2024, the team is hosting celebrations, fundraisers and helping the community understand the breadth of what they do until then.

When asked how it feels that the organisation is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, head of development Louise Danielczuk said: “We’re absolutely overjoyed. It started as a soup kitchen in the garden of the Bishop’s house, and now we’ve extended to wrap-around support for those in need.”

Working with Queensgrove Methodist Church, those who access the Hope Centre’s services during the day can register for the new overnight shelter.

“They have to be known and supported by Hope, so we can provide more than just the overnight care,” said Louise. “This is part of the journey of supporting people, it isn’t standalone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’ll help them move forward in their lives, alongside support with mental health, drugs and alcohol misuse, housing, debt and finance management, and living independently.”

The winter night shelter, opening on January 8, will be trialled for three months – in the hope of tackling the lack of provision during the colder months.

With the space at the church and working closely with West Northamptonshire Council’s housing team, the scheme will run for a three-month pilot – which will then be reviewed with the hope of doing it again next winter.

The Hope Centre’s well-known ‘Big Sleep Out’ will be returning to Northampton College on February 4, which they hope will be the biggest yet. Other businesses and organisations will also be doing their own versions.

A celebratory ball is being held on June 22, with tickets and tables available to purchase, and HopeFest is being held at Delapre Abbey for the first time on September 20 and 21.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The team’s biggest campaign of 2024 is ‘changing faces of homelessness’, with the aim of changing perceptions and raising awareness of the causes.

Kyra Williams, the Hope Centre’s marketing manager, said: “We want people to reflect on the fact we’ve been looking after people for 50 years and their idea of what homelessness is.

“There is a disconnect between what people think the causes are, and the reality. We want to explain how homelessness can affect everyone, with a mirror for self-reflection and an understanding of how easy it is to become homeless. It is more of a social problem than self-inflicted.”

To continue supporting the organisation, the team encourages the community to organise their own events or take part in one of the Hope Centre’s – as well as popping in to have a look around and meet the individuals they support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Every penny and pound supports locals,” Louise added. “It doesn’t go into a big pot, it stays within the Northamptonshire community helping the homeless and those at risk.”

She said: “People haven’t got the money and it’s a really difficult time, which we totally appreciate.

“They assume we’re part of a national charity because of the impact we have, but we’re a local charity supported by local people. We have no central funding or back up, we live with what we generate.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kyra added that individuals often look at how big the problem of homelessness is and assume their small donation will not make an impact.