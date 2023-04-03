IN PICTURES: 1,700 food parcels handed out to more than 70 schools across Northamptonshire

Around £13,000 was spent on food for those in need by The McCarthy-Dixon Foundation

As reported last week, The McCarthy-Dixon Foundation celebrated its three year anniversary and how they have supported more than 70,000 people across Northamptonshire.

To mark the occasion, the team continued to go above and beyond and put together around 1,700 food parcels for more than 70 schools in the county.

Last Thursday (March 30), our photographer Kirsty Edmonds visited The Swan and Helmet pub – the charity’s base and where the team gathered to put together the food parcels.

With around £13,000 spent on the food, Easter eggs, breakfast boxes and vouchers to make the challenge a reality, it was all given to those in need.

Tens of thousands of individuals have benefited from the vital work of the foundation, since it was set up by pub landlady Teresa McCarthy-Dixon.

This would not be possible without the charity’s 132 volunteers, who work with those who receive one-off support and the 4,000 people who are regularly aided by The McCarthy-Dixon Foundation.

Take a look at what went on last week, which saw 1,700 food parcels handed out to more than 70 Northamptonshire schools…

1 . The McCarthy-Dixon Foundation celebrated three years of hard work 1,700 food parcels were given to more than 70 schools across the county to mark the charity’s third anniversary. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

2 . The McCarthy-Dixon Foundation celebrated three years of hard work 1,700 food parcels were given to more than 70 schools across the county to mark the charity’s third anniversary. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

3 . The McCarthy-Dixon Foundation celebrated three years of hard work 1,700 food parcels were given to more than 70 schools across the county to mark the charity’s third anniversary. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

4 . The McCarthy-Dixon Foundation celebrated three years of hard work 1,700 food parcels were given to more than 70 schools across the county to mark the charity’s third anniversary. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales