More than 70,000 members of the Northampton community have been helped by a charity celebrating its third anniversary today (March 30).

The McCarthy-Dixon Foundation was launched from The Swan and Helmet pub, in Grove Road, by landlady of 16 years Teresa McCarthy-Dixon.

After the first lockdown meant the pub had to close its doors, Teresa wanted to help the community during the difficult time – and she has not looked back since.

The McCarthy-Dixon Foundation team. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

The foundation has acted as a food bank, provided social clubs to minimise isolation, and even sent volunteers into people’s homes and gardens to make the spaces liveable.

Talking to Chronicle & Echo, Teresa said: “It is surreal to look back on all the work and fantastic achievements of the past three years.

“The support has been breathtaking and we are still going as strong as ever.”

More than 70,000 people have been supported and Teresa says the team is often told they “change people’s lives”.

Teresa McCarthy-Dixon, who founded the charity in March 2020. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

“We couldn’t have come this far without the volunteers who work tirelessly,” said Teresa.

The charity founder could not pinpoint her proudest moment from the past three years, but says seeing the difference they make on a daily basis makes the hard work worthwhile.

Teresa said: “We have turned some gardens from Amazon rainforests to enjoyable spaces, and it’s amazing to hear about the impact our food aid has had on families from schools.”

Even on their third anniversary, the foundation has not slowed down and more than 1,700 food parcels have been made up and distributed to more than 70 schools across the county this week.

This week 1,700 food parcels have been made up and distributed to more than 70 schools across the county. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

This also included breakfast boxes, Easter eggs and food vouchers, which have all gone to good homes.

“People stop me in the street to thank us for our support,” said Teresa. “They know they can rely on us, and the discrete and down-to-earth service we provide.

“It’s phenomenal when the hard work pays off.”

Though the charity has received local and national recognition since it was set up, things are not always plain sailing and Teresa admits they have faced challenges along the way.

She said: “We have to do a lot of fundraisers to purchase food, and we always have to push for more donations and grants to keep going.

“We’ve spent more than £13,000 on the food for the 170 parcels to give out to mark our third anniversary alone.”

The McCarthy-Dixon Foundation would not be able to run without the generous grants they are awarded, and Teresa wanted to say a particular thank you to Rachel McGrath and the team at the Northamptonshire Community Foundation for their continued support.

Looking to the future of the charity, Teresa wants to expand the services, introduce more activities and socials, and host more fundraisers.

“We are secure and hope to still be going strong and having a positive impact on the community in a decade’s time,” said Teresa.