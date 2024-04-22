IN PICTURES: 10 of the businesses that have excitingly opened across Northampton so far in 2024

3 . The Nail Lab – March 2024

The Nail Lab, a luxury nail salon, also opened on March 1. Located in Castilian Street above Aurora Hairdressing, the business hoped to provide a luxury experience for customers to achieve healthy nails. The venture was founded by Rox Starcescu, who has 13 years of experience in the industry, and she is joined by team members Bianca and Antonia. All three are nail technicians and Antonia may offer facials and laser hair removal services down the line – but for now the focus is on nail treatments. Photo: The Nail Lab