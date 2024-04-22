IN PICTURES: 10 of the businesses that have excitingly opened across Northampton so far in 2024

As we approach the end of the first third of the year, let’s take a look at 10 of the businesses that have excitingly opened across Northampton so far in 2024.
With a thriving and supportive business community here in the town, these new additions have added to the quality and variety on offer.
From new ventures we have never seen before, to existing businesses that have opened in new premises, it has been a busy start to the year.
2. Zizou Express & Zingers – March 2024
Two gourmet fast food venues, which offer “mouth-watering” burgers and chicken products, opened next to one another in Wilks Walk, Grange Park on March 1. Friends and business partners Jabran Mehmood and Jahangir Alom are the owners of both businesses, which was kickstarted with the first Zizou Express branch in 2019 offering gourmet burgers and desserts. The first Zingers branch, which opened three years later in 2022, specialises in fried and grilled chicken. Photo: Zizou Express & Zingers
3. The Nail Lab – March 2024
The Nail Lab, a luxury nail salon, also opened on March 1. Located in Castilian Street above Aurora Hairdressing, the business hoped to provide a luxury experience for customers to achieve healthy nails. The venture was founded by Rox Starcescu, who has 13 years of experience in the industry, and she is joined by team members Bianca and Antonia. All three are nail technicians and Antonia may offer facials and laser hair removal services down the line – but for now the focus is on nail treatments. Photo: The Nail Lab
4. Sakura Sushi Bar – March 2024
Sakura Sushi Bar, in Wellingborough Road, was opened by a brother duo on March 2. The unique venture offers a wide range of sushi rolls, wok noodle dishes and a full bar of authentic Japanese drinks. The building, which was a former barber shop, underwent a full refurbishment over the course of five months and now boasts a stylish interior. Brothers Sergiu and Adrian Andrievschi have shared their love of cooking since childhood, particularly in Moldova where they are originally from. Photo: Sakura Sushi Bar
