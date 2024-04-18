IN PICTURES: 10 award-winning Northampton businesses to check out and show your support

Northampton is full of talented people who have received county-wide and regional recognition for their hard work.

From a decorated chippy that has won awards in five different years since it was taken over in 2014, to a long-standing family food producer of more than four decades, these businesses deserve to be celebrated.

Without the community’s support, it will not be possible to see these businesses continue to thrive and make a positive name for themselves and the town.

Take a look at 10 of the town’s award-winning businesses, which we should all show our support to.

If you would like to see another award-winning Northampton business featured in future stories, email [email protected].

1 . Sweet Lounge Sweet Lounge, a vegan confectionary brand with plastic-free packaging, was founded by Greta McDonald in Brixworth in 2014. Greta knew there were better alternatives waiting to be discovered to what was already on the sweet shelves. Adding to its previous wins, the business took home the 'Sustainability Award' for the East Midlands at the recent Celebrating Small Business Awards – organised by the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB).

2 . Vintage Guru Like Sweet Lounge, Vintage Guru also saw success for the East Midlands at the recent Celebrating Small Business Awards in the 'Community Business' category. The eclectic vintage emporium in St Giles' Street has earned an array of awards since the business was founded in August 2018, namely for its quirky and innovative window displays. The most recent award commended the team's positive impact and contribution to the community.

3 . Your Cool Your Cool is a small batch artisan producer of fresh and high quality ice creams and sorbets – made to order for local delivery or available as a unique experience for events, including weddings. The business was established in late 2019 by Jo Rutherford and she now offers around 80 traditional and seasonal flavours. Last year, Your Cool's coffee ice cream was named the gold artisan local product at the county-wide Weetabix Food and Drink Awards.

4 . Houghton Hams This long-standing family-run food producer, which provides the best British meats from regional farms, celebrated 40 years in business in 2023. Husband and wife Nigel and Jo Wagstaff have led the business to success and their efforts were recognised when they were given the outstanding contribution award at last year's Weetabix Northamptonshire Food and Drink ceremony. The business is going strong on Moulton Park Industrial Estate.