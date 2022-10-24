A Brackley school boy with a passion for motorsports, has been signed up for the national kart team, X-Kart.

Max Williams from Bracken Leas Primary School, has signed as a Rotax Intermax driver for X-Kart, competing in the Cadet Kart Championship and Whilton Mill Club Championship for 2023 and he is looking forward to his future there.

Max has had a love for motorsport and racing, just like his dad since trying his first kart at the age of seven. He instantly fell in love with the sport and his parents bought his first kart the following Christmas. Since then he has competed in the Cadet Kart Championship for two years running, securing top 10 championship finishes in 2021 and 2022, with a number of podium finishes.

10-year-old Max is celebrating after being signed on to national kart team

Having impressed on and off the track for the past two years, Max was invited by X-Kart founder Matty Street to try out for the team and he was invited to sign last month.

Long-term, Max would love to become a racing driver and has already had a taste of F1 life when his school was chosen to participate in the F1 future stars program which saw Max interviewing current drivers including Lewis Hamilton about the realities of being an F1 driver.

Max’s dad Stuart Williams said: “We’re over the moon for Max to have been selected for this opportunity to join such a respected and professional team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kart crazy Max Williams

“We’re incredibly proud of what he’s achieved to date and hope that now, with the support of Matty and the team, we can push forward and improve in every area to get Max closer to the front in his races.”

Max said: “I’m so excited to be driving for X kart next year in the new Rotax Intermax Class. I have already started winter testing in my new kart and it’s amazing. It’s so much faster than what I have been used to with speeds up to 65 mph. I’m excited to start working with the driver coaches analysing my performance and identifying areas where I can improve. I can’t wait for the season to start.”