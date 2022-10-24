An emotional finish for the Children in Need Rickshaw Challenge at Silverstone

The Children in Need biking challenge arrived at Silverstone after the final stage was completed by Tabatha who joined her waiting team on the finish line.

Tabatha’s close friends from Wellingborough School had all piled into the Silverstone Museum to welcome her back and there was a huge cheer and plenty of tears as she rushed over to hug them and her family, who had all waited eagerly for her return.

The challenge was led by BBC’s Matt Baker who had spent the day with Tabatha as they set off from Wellingborough to Silverstone to complete the last stage of the well known challenge through appalling weather conditions on Friday October 21.

Tabatha crosses the finish line for Children In Need Rickshaw Challenge

Matt told the Chronicle and Echo: “Tabatha was amazing. We had some terrible weather but she battled through the day, just like everything else she has battled through. She is a real inspiration, just like the rest of the team who have taken part and they all did such a fantastic job.”

“This is the 12th Rickshaw I have taken part in and I love to meet the children who take part, who all have their own special story.”

Chronicle and Echo asked Tabatha how she was feeling as she celebrated, and she said: “Sore!”

She added: “It was like someone had turned a tap on with the rain but I loved the team spirit. Matt was really good company.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tabatha's friends and family cheer as she crosses the finish line for Children in Need

Tabitha was diagnosed with Stage 3 ovarian cancer two years ago and received support through the charity called PASIC, which has been funded by Children in Need. She finished her final round of chemo in March 2021 and is now doing well.

Alexander and Kai were part of the team waiting for her to finish and said: “We wanted to give something back as we have all received benefits from the Children in Need funded projects for various reasons. We loved the support through the challenge.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

To learn more about the Rickshaw Challenge and the team who completed it you can visit the Children in Need website.