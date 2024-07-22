Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It has been more than a week since the Female Founders Summit rounded off in Northampton, and many attendees are still processing the amazing time they had.

The two-day event epitomised the importance of women supporting women, and it was a push towards much-needed equality in the business world – which the organisers will continue to strive for.

The team of four, who worked tirelessly for a year to pull off an insightful, empowering and educational Summit, deserve recognition.

Master coach Lucienne Shakir, charity co-founder Lorraine Lewis, marketing agency co-founder Hannah Brady, and public relations firm director Kim Hughes joined forces to bring the event to the town for the first time – and it did not disappoint.

The Chronicle & Echo was pleased to attend the evening of the first day and the entirety of the second (July 12 and 13), which kickstarted with a surprise performance from Britain’s Got Talent finalists Northants Sings Out.

The talented choir raised the roof of the Northampton Museum and Art Gallery, and all attendees were on their feet dancing and singing along to the group’s reimagined covers.

Brand and retail expert, broadcaster and author Mary Portas finished the first day with an authentic, candid and unapologetic talk, sharing the important message that kindness is the new act of rebellion.

As everyone arrived back at the museum on the morning of day two, there was an air of excitement about what the itinerary had in store. This had been purposely kept from guests to keep the level of suspense intact.

The third Female Founders Summit, hosted for the first time in Northampton, was a roaring success. Photo: Lucienne Coaching.

The day began with a panel talk from Viviane Paxinos, CEO of global collective for ambitious women AllBright, and Brand You Magazine founder Olivia Marocco – a publication designed to empower female entrepreneurs with bi-monthly editions. They spoke on the topic of ‘showing up as women’.

Maxyne Ryan hosted a singing session, and we all could not help but smile as we harmonised to Eye of the Tiger. This was followed by educational sessions on digital ads and the use of online funnels with Kate Burgess and Sari Kossoff.

Motivational speaker, author and confidence coach Ife Thomas shared her insight on autism in entrepreneurship, and there was not a dry eye in the room when she opened up about how the loss of her mother shaped her future as a woman in business.

Hannah Brady, one of the organisers and co-founder of The Brady Creative, broke down the basics of marketing in an easy-to-understand format.

Britain's Got Talent finalists Northants Sings Out raised the roof of the Northampton Museum and Art Gallery on day one of the Summit. Photo: Lucienne Coaching.

She was followed by award-winning trauma therapist, coach and entrepreneur Caroline Strawson in the penultimate talk of the day. Caroline imparted her knowledge on how the nervous system impacts everything we do, particularly for female entrepreneurs.

The final talk of the day busted a number of myths about the skincare industry, hosted by Larrisa Warren, founder of the Expert Skin Clinic in St Giles’ Square.

This round-up of day two shows just how much there was to learn at the Female Founders Summit, and the breadth of interesting topics covered in such a short space of time.

Arguably, the most powerful part of the entire Summit was the evening of July 13, when everyone gathered to watch the female founders receive awards for completing Lucienne Coaching’s Academy programme.

From the moment we set foot in the drinks reception, to when the gold streamers burst from the canons as the academy graduates posed for a photo together, you could tell everyone at the Female Founders Summit only wanted the best for everyone in the room.

It was heartwarming to see this level of support, and people of all genders can learn a thing or two from the Lucienne Coaching team and what they stand for.

This event is not one to miss out on in 2025, and the team are ramping things up even further with an extra day of knowledge, fun and insights next July.

You can join the waitlist for the Female Founders Summit 2025, set to take place from July 18 to 20, here.