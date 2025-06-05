'I went to a new American BBQ smokehouse in MK – and now I can’t wait for the one to open in Northampton'

I went to a new American BBQ smokehouse in Milton Keynes – and now I can’t wait for the one to open in Northampton.

Hickory’s has recently announced it will be opening a new restaurant at The Lakeside pub on Bedford Road, Northampton, this autumn.

The UK-based chain is known for bringing the flavours and hospitality of the American Deep South.

I hadn’t heard of Hickory’s before, so I visited their Milton Keynes branch, which opened in April, to see what it was like.

The Hickory's restaurant in MK, formerly the Caldecotte Arms, has been completely transformed inside and out.

The restaurant and bar were packed on a Friday evening, and it’s easy to see why. The building, formerly the Caldecotte Arms, has been completely transformed inside and out. There’s a large bar area with screens showing live sport, cosy booths and big tables for groups, plus a new space called the Lake Room. This features floor-to-ceiling glass, views across the water, and a retractable roof.

There’s also a cinema room for children, a create-your-own frozen custard station, and several decked terraces outside, which was also busy, complete with heaters and even an outdoor bar. There’s also a children’s play area and free parking at the site.

The four of us were seated in the stunning new Lake Room, which overlooks Caldecotte Lake and was open to let the sun in, which was a nice touch.

The menu is massive, with American-inspired dishes ranging from burgers and subs to smoked meats, ribs and steaks.

After 10 minutes of deciding, we went for the brisket popcorn, shrimp tostadas and fried chicken to start. For mains, we ordered two brisket subs, a half smoked chicken, a portion of 3AM Mac & Cheese, and the Texas Slab. All served with fries on the side and their signature "dust" seasoning. A lot of food, but it was all polished off. For dessert, we shared the Cookie Monster ‘freakshake’ and a cookie waffle. Both banging.

The food was excellent. The bill came to about £50 a head, but you could spend less and still come away full.

Our waitress, Jessica, who was actually from the American South (Arkansas), was brilliant – helpful, attentive and very authentically American South.

A walk around the lake afterwards is recommended, as the portion sizes are generous.

All in all, great food, great service, and a lovely setting.

If the new Northampton restaurant matches the standard of Milton Keynes, it’s likely to prove very popular when it opens.

Hickory's Milton Keynes’ reviews speak for themselves, with a 4.4 out of five-star rating from 175 Google reviews.

One reviewer summed it up perfectly, saying: “Incredible food! Excellent customer service, the best we've experienced in the whole of Milton Keynes. It's so nice to see the windmill at Caldecotte so beautifully decorated throughout. I honestly can't wait to come back again!”

The Lakeside pub is set to close in July. Hickory’s say the move will create around 100 jobs, and they’ll be actively recruiting for chefs, servers, bartenders and managers, while also supporting existing pub staff. Keep an eye out on their website for job opportunities.