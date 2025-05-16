Staff at popular Northampton pub with soft play informed venue will close as 100 jobs set to be created at new American smokehouse

A Northampton pub will close down in the summer to make way for a new-look restaurant with 100 new jobs set to boost the local economy.

It was revealed this week that UK-chain Hickory’s Smokehouse has plans to open at The Lakeside pub, just off the A428 Bedford Road.

A Hickory’s spokeswoman has now confirmed the news to Chronicle & Echo.

The spokeswoman said: “The team at Hickory’s are thrilled to be coming to Northampton. It’s a new area and a new county for us but one that we have been looking at for some time. We opened Hickory’s in Milton Keynes in April, so we’ve spent some time in the area already.

Hickory’s Smokehouse is set to open at The Lakeside pub in Northampton this autumn

“We’ll be spending more time getting to know the local area and our ambition is to create something truly special. We are looking forward to becoming part of the community for many years to come.”

The spokeswoman added that The Lakeside is planned to close in July and reopen as Hickory’s Smokehouse in late Autumn.

She added: “The team are busy putting the final touches to their exciting plans and are looking forward to sharing more details over the summer.”

Along with their significant investment in the new restaurant, Hickory’s will be creating 100 jobs and will be actively recruiting for chefs, servers, bar tenders and managers, as well as supporting current pub staff.

Their deputy general manager role offers up to £43,000 a year including tips, while the head chef role offers up to £45,000 a year including tips.

Hickory’s was recently named ‘Best Pub Employer’ for 2025 at The Publican Awards.

The chain offers a wide range of Southern-style dishes. The menu includes slow-cooked meats like Texas-style brisket (£20.99), baby back ribs (half rack for £15.99, full rack for £24.99), and pulled pork. There’s also a Smokehouse Platter for two (£62) with a mix of meats and sides like fries and slaw. Burgers include the Southern Fried Chicken Burger (£14.99) and the massive Go Big or Go Home Burger (£21.50), stacked with beef, chicken, and brisket.

The pub is owned by Greene King, which acquired Hickory’s in 2022. Since then, Greene King has invested heavily in expanding the brand, with plans to open 10 new restaurants each year until at least 2027, according to national news.