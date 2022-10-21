Towcester Community Larder 'over the moon' with gold award in Food Hero of the year category

Towcester Community Larder is celebrating after winning the gold award in the Local Food Hero of the Year category at the Weetabix Northamptonshire Food and Drink Awards evening that took place on October 12.

The membership service that provides access to surplus groceries from supermarkets and businesses in the area were nominated in this very competitive award category and the team of volunteers that run it felt honoured to just be part of the evening. The prestigious black-tie ceremony is in its fourteenth year and is held at the Royal and Derngate Theatre.

Katie Swain Towcester Community Larder Co-ordinator said: “We were over the moon to win this award and be recognised for what we do. I’d like to give a special thanks to SNVB and Roade Community Larder for being our partners in this journey.

Towcester Food Larder awarded gold in Local Food Hero category

“I would also like to take this opportunity to thank all the volunteers, past and present, that give their time and energy so willingly to make the larder such a special place. This award is for all of them as they are the true heroes.”

The Towcester Community Larder is always keen to find new suppliers and funders to keep this service running so do get in touch with them via their Facebook page if your business could get involved with the other companies that already help.

You can also read more about the membership and how the service runs here.

Advertisement Hide Ad