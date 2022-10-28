‘I felt privileged and honoured to be in a room with such inspirational people,’ says Pride of Britain Award winner

Gary Herbert, pictured, ran 2,021 miles last year and raised around £19,000 for homeless people at the Hope Centre, in Campbell Street. Photo: ITV News.

A Northampton family man, who was named fundraiser of the year for the West Anglia region, shared how he “felt very privileged and honoured to be in a room with such inspirational people” at this year’s Pride of Britain Awards.

Gary Herbert, 45, ran 2,021 miles last year and raised around £19,000 for homeless people at the Hope Centre, in Campbell Street.

The 45-year-old, from West Hunsbury, had to run an average of 40 miles a week, or 160 per month, which he described as an “unrelenting challenge”.

Gary attended the Pride of Britain Awards ceremony with his wife Lexi, which aired on ITV last night (October 27), and spoke to Chronicle & Echo about the “emotional” and “star studded” evening.

He said: “It was an absolutely incredible time, which will long live in my memory.

“Speaking to the 16 other regional winners and hearing their stories was my highlight.

“The room was filled with celebrities, but to me the regional winners I spoke to were the real heroes of the evening.”

Gary and his wife Lexi.

It meant so much to Gary to be able to share the experience with his wife, as they do not often get the chance to arrange care for their eldest son Lewis, who is severely disabled.

The last time they went out for the evening together was around two years ago, and Gary wants to thank Callum Clare – as without him looking after the children all day and night, they would not have been able to attend.

“He’s our hero,” said Gary. “It was very special to be able to experience the incredibly emotional evening with my wife, Lexi.”

Gary was lucky enough to meet Sir Mo Farah.

Gary was lucky enough to meet Sir Mo Farah and Olly Murs, as well as being in close proximity to the likes of Anton Du Beke, Shirley Ballas, Phillip Schofield, and Holly Willoughby, just to name a few.

After Gary plucked up the courage to approach Olly Murs to tell him how much of a fan his 10-year-old son Oscar is, Olly offered to record him a video message.

