A Northampton family man has won a Pride of Britain Award after running 2,021 miles last year and raising around £19,000.

Gary Herbert, 45, has been named fundraiser of the year for the west of the Anglia region after completing his challenge to raise vital funds for homeless people at the Northampton Hope Centre.

He had to run an average of 40 miles a week, or 160 per month, which he described as an “unrelenting” challenge.

Talking to Chronicle & Echo, Gary, a father-of-three from West Hunsbury, said: “I’m still in total shock about winning.

“Just to be nominated was a real honour, but to win still hasn’t sunk in.”

As an avid runner during the three-to-four years leading up to the challenge, Gary noticed how many homeless people there were on the streets while he was out.

“It must be horrific not to have a roof over your head or not know where your next meal is coming from,” he said. “I wanted to make a difference.”

Gary aimed to reduce the stigma around homelessness and remind everyone that in many ways, those who are homeless are no different from everyone else.

He raised a total of around £19,000, which he was “delighted” with, especially as he smashed his initial target by £17,000.

The 45-year-old said: “The generosity was amazing and people were so supportive during what was the hardest thing I’ve ever done.

“It was the hardest challenge both mentally and physically.

“Running 40 miles a week took a lot out of me and there were some really dark times, but I kept telling myself I was the lucky one with the roof over my head and hot dinners on the table.”

The money was donated to The Hope Centre, in Campbell Street, and Gary says he has been told it has “made a massive difference to so many service users”.

“It’s been life changing for some,” he was told.