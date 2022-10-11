‘I feel safe and protected,’ says Towcester care home resident in CQC inspection

Brook House had its first inspection by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) and the positive feedback from both inspectors and residents has reflected the standard of care the Towcester care home has been working hard to provide.

Brook House opened in October 2020 and provides dementia, residential and nursing care, and has been rated as ‘good’ in all areas of the CQC report.

As part of the unannounced inspection, the assessors checked that the home’s services were safe, effective, caring, responsive and well led, speaking with residents, relatives and members of the care team.

Brook House is praised by Care Quality Commission

When asked, one resident said: “I feel safe here and I am protected from the world.” Another resident commented on the food and drink and said: “For me, it's first class.”

Looking for evidence that the service treats people with compassion, kindness, dignity and respect, inspectors found that residents are well treated and supported, and are able to express their views and be involved in decision making about their care. Residents and relatives were consistently positive about the way the care team treated them. One resident said: “The staff are very good, genuinely caring and kind”. Another added: “The staff are remarkable.”

Julie Bignell, home manager at Brook House said: “Since we opened Brook House, we have been working hard to ensure we are providing a quality care service to all of our residents, and that our care team feels confident and supported in their role. Our CQC report reflects this and we are so proud of our ‘good’ rating.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We would like to thank our care team, wider workforce and our residents and their families for their continued support and feedback. We will strive to continue to deliver a positive care service, and one that has our residents at the very heart.”