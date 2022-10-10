Children ‘thrive’ at ‘incredibly calm and nurturing’ Pattishall nursery, says ‘outstanding’ Ofsted report

The Little Dragons nursery in Pattishall is celebrating its latest Ofsted results after being awarded with an ‘outstanding’ report.

The nursery in Pattishall was opened 16 years ago by Pamela Dori-Bishop who developed the setting as a forest school, where fresh air and outdoor space is key.

Pamela said: “It's lovely to see the nursery recognised as a setting that goes above and beyond for our children and their families.”

Little Dragons Nursery outside space

She added: “As a Forest School nursery, the children do a great deal of learning and developing outdoors where they have everything they need to nurture their spirit, stimulate their imagination and develop their independence.”

The Ofsted report said: “The manager and her team are passionate about the care they provide for children. They deliver a broad curriculum that follows children's needs and interests, allowing them to make excellent progress in all areas of learning. Staff know the children and families extremely well. Parents say their children have 'blossomed' since attending, and report communication from the nursery is excellent.”

Pamela said: “The staff team is truly amazing. We have a group of strong, talented and passionate people who treat every child as a unique individual and inspire them to take risks, solve problems and be resilient. At Little Dragons, it's not so much about what the children learn as how they learn it.”