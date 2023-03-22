‘I feel like I’m being fobbed off,’ says resident still fighting for changes to ‘dangerous’ paving

A resident says she feels like she is being “fobbed off” by West Northamptonshire Council, as she continues to fight for something to be done about the “dangerous and uneven” paving outside a square of shops.

The issue at Limehurst Square shops was discussed at the council’s full budget meeting on February 22.

Karen Badcock, who has been a resident in Duston since 1994, presented a petition with 261 signatures to the full council to ask for the slabbed pavement to be made safer and preferably resurfaced with tarmac.

Resident Karen Badcock and Sandie Maitland, women’s officer for the Northampton South Labour Party. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

Karen first brought this issue to the attention of Duston Parish Council at a meeting in June 2022, when she initially presented the petition to them.

As the land belongs to West Northamptonshire Council, Duston Parish Council’s clerk wrote to them in July 2022 to explain the difficulties and ask for the square to be resurfaced and made safe.

Four months later, in November 2022, a site meeting took place with two Duston Parish Councillors, their parish clerk, and WNC’s director of highways, but the resident has been left feeling that nothing has been done to rectify the issue since then.

After the petition was presented to the council on February 22, Karen Badcock and Duston Parish Councillor Sandie Maitland, who also spoke on the issue, were assured they would receive a response within seven days.

The paving issue at Limehurst Square shops was discussed at the council’s full budget meeting on February 22. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

When approached for comment by this newspaper when the first story was published (March 3), Councillor Phil Larratt, cabinet member for environment, transport, highways and waste, said: “We met with members of Duston Parish Council and local members in November and have been developing a scheme to improve the condition of the pedestrian area in Limehurst Square.

“In order to move the proposals forward, we need to review and agree the annual plan of works that Kier will carry out during the coming financial year, and as soon as the annual plan is approved, we will discuss with Duston Parish Council and local members.

“We take the safety of residents very seriously and will ensure that Limehurst Square is kept to a safe standard in the meantime.”

Cllr Larratt also took the opportunity to remind residents if they have any concerns over the safety of an area or highway, they should report it via StreetDoctor so the council can arrange for an inspection to be carried out.

The petition for something to be done about the paving was signed by 261 people. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

Karen and Sandie understand the council is in the process of finalising arrangements, but have been left wondering why it has taken so long when the issue was first brought to WNC’s attention in July 2022.

Karen has seen the deterioration of the paving at Limehurst Square since she moved to the area in 1994 and says “as soon as she steps out the car, she has no choice but to look down”.

The resident also worries about her severe arthritis, which she has had since she was 18, as if she does fall there is a high chance she will break bones.

Despite the council promising to get back in touch within seven days after the petition was submitted at the council meeting, which would have been March 1, Karen did not receive a letter until last Thursday (March 16).

The letter thanked Karen for submitting the petition and confirmed the meeting took place in November to “develop a scheme to improve the condition of the pedestrian area in Limehurst Square”.

It went on to state the same as the comment provided to this newspaper at the start of the month – that annual works with Kier need to be reviewed and agreed for the coming financial year, and the council will be in touch with a “fuller response on their proposals” as soon as the annual plan is approved.

The letter, from Nick Henstock, assistant director for highways and transport, said: “In the meantime, we will ensure Limehurst Square is kept safe in accordance with our policy and standards therein.

“Should you feel that works are needed then please report this to us so we can arrange for an inspection to be carried out.”

Karen said: “I feel like I’m being fobbed off. Nobody seems to be filling me in on what is going on.

“I can understand they need to talk to the contractors about how the works will be done, but this issue was first raised in June last year and they are dragging their feet.”

Sandie, women’s officer for the Northampton South Labour Party, says “this is something that should have been on their radar quickly after the budget was agreed”.

Stalls are soon to be held at Limehurst Square and Sandie fears how the community, particularly the elderly and disabled members, will fare if they attend.

“Does the council think we will just go away because nobody talks to us?” questioned Sandie. “They clearly don’t know me and Karen, as we won’t be letting this go.”

West Northamptonshire Council was approached for a new comment by Chronicle & Echo and on Wednesday (March 22), Cllr Larratt said: “Our teams are currently assessing what work might be required and we will then decide whether a plan of action is needed.

“We’ve only received one report of an issue in the area during the past three years through our Street Doctor service, and that came in earlier this month, so we’re considering this in the same way we would any other report.”

The council was also questioned about the length of time taken to reply to Karen’s petition being submitted, which was two weeks longer than promised, and no response was provided.

