Resident left feeling ‘ignored’ as council aware of ‘dangerous’ paving for seven months – but nothing has been done

A resident has been left “feeling ignored” after West Northamptonshire Council has been aware of “dangerous and uneven” paving outside a square of shops for seven months – but nothing has yet been done to make it safer.

The issues with the paving outside Limehurst Square shops, in Limehurst Road, were discussed at the council’s full budget meeting last Wednesday (February 22).

Karen Badcock, who has been a resident in Duston since 1994, presented a petition with 261 signatures to the full council to ask for the slabbed pavement to be made safer and preferably resurfaced with tarmac.

Limehurst resident Karen Badcock and Sandie Maitland, a Duston Parish Councillor and women's officer for the Northampton South Labour Party. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

Karen first brought this issue to the attention of Duston Parish Council at a meeting in June 2022, where she initially presented the petition to them.

As the land belongs to West Northamptonshire Council, Duston Parish Council’s clerk wrote to them to explain the difficulties and ask for the square to be resurfaced and made safe.

Four months later, in November 2022, a site meeting took place with two Duston Parish Councillors, their parish clerk, and WNC’s director of highways, but the resident has been left feeling that nothing has been done to rectify the issue since then.

After the petition was presented to the council on February 22, Karen Badcock and Duston Parish Councillor Sandie Maitland, who also spoke on the issue, were assured they would receive a response within seven days.

The paving issues at Limehurst Square shops were addressed at the full council budget meeting on February 22. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

Talking to Chronicle & Echo, Karen said: “I’ve seen the deterioration since I moved to Limehurst in 1994.

“As soon as I step out of the car, I have no choice but to look down at the pavement. There are massive trip hazards, particularly by the bin which people need access to.

“I worry about my severe arthritis which I’ve had since I was 18. If I do have a fall, I’ve been told there’s a high chance I will break bones, and I can’t get up on my own.

“The thought of breaking something is the worst.”

A petition with 261 signatures was presented to the full council, to ask for the slabbed pavement to be made safer and preferably resurfaced with tarmac. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

When Karen first gathered the petition ahead of June 2022, she visited the shops in the square to ask if she could put copies in there.

When visiting HLS Bargains, a member of staff who works there six days a week told Karen “you can guarantee at least one person falls on the uneven paving a week, and half require an ambulance to be called”.

Karen claimed: “When a fall does happen, someone will visit and spray the area it happened in. They dig up the slab and throw tarmac into it, which has left the surface patchy.”

The resident plans to live in Limehurst for the rest of her life, as she is currently living in what she deems to be her forever home.

“I want to enjoy the area without constantly having to look down and be cautious as I walk,” said Karen.

She uses all of the facilities available at Limehurst Square, including the pharmacy to collect medication, HLS Bargains, Tesco, and the post office inside Bargain Booze.

Karen said: “I use them but I hate going there. I avoid it at all costs if I can, and will use the chemist in Malvern Grove when possible as it is flatter.”

Councillor Sandie Maitland, a Duston Parish Councillor, also addressed the full council on the matter – highlighting “many who use the square are elderly, disabled, have permanent healthcare needs, or are otherwise financially disadvantaged”.

In her three-minute speech, Cllr Maitland said: “Can you please give me an assurance that before this summer is out, you will have done the work?

“Not just put it on a list, advise it will take place, or whatever other delaying tactics can be used.

“The elderly, the infirm and the poor deserve to have their needs met – especially in an area that returns six Conservative councillors to this West Northants Council.

“I’m tempted to ask if you don’t look after your own voters, who do you look after?”

Talking to this newspaper after the council meeting, from the perspective of her role as women’s officer for the Northampton South Labour Party, Sandie said: “Unevenly paved areas typically impact women more than men.

“This is an equal opportunities issue as women typically visit shops more than men do. All the people I have known to fall at Limehurst Square have been women.

“The older population dominates Duston, with a lot of widows, and it will become dangerous for them to go out for essentials.

“This is not the quality of life we want for the older generation.”

Having worked closely with Karen on this issue, Sandie fears for individuals like her who would be physically unable to help themselves if they were to fall – as well as those who could be overturned in motorised scooters, and the impact on shopkeepers and their custom if nothing is done about the issue.

Karen and Sandie are yet to receive a response from West Northamptonshire Council which, at the time of writing (March 3), is eight days on from the meeting – despite an assurance that a response would be issued within seven.

When approached for comment by this newspaper, Councillor Phil Larratt, cabinet member for environment, transport, highways and waste, said: “We met with members of Duston Parish Council and local members in November and have been developing a scheme to improve the condition of the pedestrian area in Limehurst Square.

“In order to move the proposals forward, we need to review and agree the annual plan of works that Kier will carry out during the coming financial year, and as soon as the annual plan is approved, we will discuss with Duston Parish Council and local members.

“We take the safety of residents very seriously and will ensure that Limehurst Square is kept to a safe standard in the meantime.”

Cllr Larratt also took the opportunity to remind residents if they have any concerns over the safety of an area or highway, they should report it via StreetDoctor so the council can arrange for an inspection to be carried out.

“I feel as though I’ve been ignored,” said Karen. “I’m disgusted to not have had a response myself or any communication since the council meeting.

“The petition had my name and address on, and I have been communicating with the council about the budget meeting using my email. They have all the details available to them.

“I’m not asking for something minor, this is an issue that affects all residents.”