Husband 'wins the internet' with comment as Storm Eunice passes through Northampton

The Facebook post was liked by hundreds of people

When the Chronicle & Echo posted a message on our Facebook page earlier today (February 18) asking for your pictures as Storm Eunice passed through the town, we knew what to expect.

And our readers did not disappoint, with the expected barrage of pictures of cows flying through the air, toppled over watering cans, wheelie bins on their side, twigs resting against cars and distraught gnomes battling to stay upright.

But it was safe to say that one man won the internet with his post that attracted hundreds of likes and replies...including one from his wife who appeared to take the post in good spirit.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Vincent Smith's message - and his wife's reply

Vincent Smith replied to our question 'Have you seen the effects of #StormEunice yet?' with this: "Nothing yet but my wife is looking through the window, if it gets any worse I might have to let her in."

The comment received around 300 likes and positive comments including one from his wife, Patrina, which simply said: "I am plotting my revenge."