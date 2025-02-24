Hunt for missing man seen near Wellingborough Embankment continues

The hunt for a man last seen walking from Wellingborough Tesco towards the River Nene Embankment is continuing today.

Yesterday, (Sunday, February 23) Northants Police closed a stretch of the Embankment road in connection with a search after the disappearance of a man.

Today, officers have reissued an appeal for anyone who may have seen a 30-year-old called Samuel and for people with dash-cam footage from the area on Saturday, February 22, between 8pm and 11pm.

A spokeswoman said: “Detectives are appealing for the public’s help to find a man who went missing in the Wellingborough area.

Samuel, last seen in Wellingborough /Northants Police

“Samuel, aged 30, was last seen in Wellingborough wearing a burgundy/red tracksuit, trainers, and a black baseball cap with a “DC” logo on it.

“A man matching that description was then reported to have been seen walking from the Tesco carpark to the Embankment area at about 10pm on Saturday, February 22.

“There would have been a lot of cars driving along this route at the time and detectives are appealing for anyone who may have been in the area between 8pm and 11pm and may have seen Samuel, to get in touch.”

Police officers would like anyone with dash cam who was passing at the time to check whether their cameras may have captured footage of Samuel.

Witnesses, anyone with information, or anyone who may have seen Samuel, have been asked to please call police on 999 quoting reference MPE1/538/25.

Samuel - if you see this appeal, please get in touch with Northants Police to let them know you’re okay.

They said: “You’re not in trouble, we just want to bring you home safely.”