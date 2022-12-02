Huge £12,000 donation made to charity at the heart of Northampton community

A whopping £12,000 donation has been made to a charity at the heart of the Northampton community, which has supported individuals since the start of the pandemic.

The McCarthy-Dixon Foundation, in Grove Road, received the funding from OCM Wealth Management in Bedford Road at the end of last month – and this money is going to make a difference during the difficult winter period just around the corner.

Discussions began in early November when the finance company was looking for a local food bank charity to donate to, and it was decided that the thousands of pounds would benefit the everyday running costs of The McCarthy-Dixon Foundation.

The McCarthy-Dixon Foundation says they are “overjoyed” to have made such a “wonderful” new partner, and they “could not be more grateful” for the support from OCM Wealth Management.

Teresa McCarthy-Dixon, who has run the charity from The Swan & Helmet pub since the demand for support went through the roof during the first lockdown, said: “We were absolutely delighted to receive this amazing donation.

“The cost of living has seen the demand for our services soar to an all time high. Support like this means the world to us.”

Rather than putting the thousands of pounds towards making hampers to give out to their clients, OCM Wealth Management made the decision to donate this money to a worthy cause this Christmas.

The company has been met with lots of “positive feedback” from clients, who would rather the money be utilised to help those in need during the current crisis.

Charlie Lodge director and operations supervisor at OCM Wealth Management said: “We wanted to make a big difference and a lot of our clients and contacts have first-hand seen the impact The McCarthy-Dixon Foundation has on Northampton – from sending out food parcels, to helping schools.”

Though the financial support will have a notable impact, the company’s founders and CEOs, Jason and Maggie Stather-Lodge, also want to offer their time to help at the charity’s Monday Club.

