‘Invaluable’: Northampton charity over-the-moon to be first to receive £1,000 from #PovertyHurts appeal

A Northampton charity is over-the-moon to be the first to receive a donation from Northamptonshire Community Foundation’s #PovertyHurts appeal.

The £1,000 donation from MHA Caves Wealth will be going to the McCarthy-Dixon Foundation, which began as a food bank in The Swan and Helmet pub during the pandemic.

Teresa McCarthy, founder, chair and trustee of the McCarthy-Dixon Foundation, helped 44,000 people during the pandemic by setting up the food bank – and hopes to help many more with this funding to combat the cost of living crisis.

Pictured front left is Teresa McCarthy, founder, chair and trustee of the McCarthy-Dixon Foundation, and picture front right is Ed Caswell, associate director and investment manager at MHA Caves Wealth.

The founder of the “busiest food bank in the county” said: “Everyone knows poverty exists – yet it’s easy to assume it’s in the next town, but people don’t realise it could be just across the street and so close to home.

“Everyone is struggling and feeling the pinch, and this donation is invaluable.”

The McCarthy-Dixon Foundation has evolved to offer more services, including its larder where visitors can get eight items for five pounds, a Monday club, and ‘cheers for Friday’ – a time for men to come together.

Teresa was “so pleased to be the first charity to receive a donation from the appeal”, as she was becoming “hugely concerned about how they were going to support everyone this winter”.

“Donations have extremely dropped off, so this couldn’t have come at a better time,” said Teresa.

Ed Caswell, associate director and investment manager at wealth management company MHA Caves Wealth, says the McCarthy-Dixon Foundation is a “worthy cause” and “what they have achieved since they began is nothing short of incredible”.

He said: “The appeal is hugely important and without campaigns, it’s easy to live in a world of blissful ignorance to issues like the cost of living crisis.

“Not only does the appeal highlight the issues on our doorsteps and help financially, but it promotes the companionship and support that charities provide for individuals in need.”

All of the money will go towards the charity’s service, which supports 59 schools and vulnerable groups, including those who have experienced domestic violence and children’s trusts.

Teresa has already noticed the demand among schools is really high, despite it only being the second week back.

She said: “I see the impact of the cost of living crisis everyday and it is turning people’s lives upside down.

“Even those with stable jobs who just want to maintain their family lives are feeling the effects on their mental health – as they are struggling to provide basic necessities.

“People of all ages have expressed how worried they are about what the next few months will bring.”

If you are a local business, organisation or individual and would like to find out more about how you can get involved with the #PovertyHurts appeal, you can get in touch through www.ncf.uk.com.

To find out more about the appeal, click here – and to donate using the Just Giving page, click here.