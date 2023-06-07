How Northamptonshire Police officers are preparing for this year's British Grand Prix at Silverstone

Police officers are gearing up for the return of the British Grand Prix at Silverstone – and this year extra resources will be in place.

The Formula 1 race will take place in south Northamptonshire on Sunday July 9, with the event spanning from Thursday July 6.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More than 450,000 people are expected to descend on the area, as a record-breaking crowd is expected.

Police preparations ahead of the British Grand Prix are well underway.

Northamptonshire Police says it has been planning for the event since the 2022 race ended. This year the force says as well as uniformed and plain-clothed police officers patrolling the circuit, the campsites and the surrounding road network, there will also be specialist officers including armed officers, search teams, disruption officers and Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) units.

After protestors entering the live track last year, officers say extra resources will be in place and they will use new policing powers introduced under the Public Order Act 2023, “as part of the contingency plans should anyone attempt to unlawfully disrupt the event”.

During the 2022 race, six Just Stop Oil protestors sat down on the track. Police arrested them and they were subsequently charged with public nuisance and handed suspended prison sentences at Northampton Crown Court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year’s policing operation will be led by Event Commander for Northamptonshire Police, Detective Superintendent Richard Tompkins.

Just Stop Oil protesters were found guilty of public nuisance after entering the track at Silverstone during the British Grand Prix in July 2022.

Detective Supt Tompkins said: “As soon as the chequered flag comes down on the British Grand Prix at Silverstone, plans and preparations for the policing operation for the following season start once again.

“After many years of experience leading the policing operation for this event, each year brings its own challenges, and we simply cannot afford to become complacent.

“The same meticulous planning and ‘no stone unturned approach’ still takes place – and there will be a large police presence in and around the circuit and wider venue as well as policing the surrounding roads and local communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Extra resources will be in place over the four days, made up of uniformed and plain-clothed officers, PCSOs, police staff, police dogs, specials, specialist vehicles and volunteers as well as policing colleagues from neighbouring forces.

“We are working closely with the event organisers, other emergency services and partner agencies to ensure that anyone looking to commit a crime, both at the Silverstone venue or in the surrounding area, fails.

“With a record-breaking crowd expected over the four days, we would advise against anyone turning up without a ticket, and I would also ask Formula 1 fans to be aware of people selling counterfeit tickets, particularly on social media platforms.

“Finally, with more than 450,000 extra pairs of eyes at the venue over the four days, we would like help from the public to ensure that everyone attending the race event leaves the venue having had a crime-free, safe, and enjoyable experience.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad