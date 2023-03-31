Six protesters sentenced for causing public nuisance after British Grand Prix track invasion at Silverstone

Six Just Stop Oil protesters have been sentenced after they entered the British Grand Prix track at Silverstone last summer.

David Baldwin, aged 47, from Witney; Emily Brocklebank, aged 24, from Leeds; Alasdair Gibson, aged 22, from Aberdeen; Louis McKechnie, aged 22, from Manchester; Bethany Mogie, aged 40, from St Albans and Joshua Smith, aged 29, from Manchester all appeared at Northampton Crown Court on Friday, March 31.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Silversone six all pleaded not guilty to causing public nuisance but were found guilty by a jury after a three week trial. The jury returned its guilty verdict on Friday, February 10.

Just Stop Oil protesters were found guilty of public nuisance after entering the track at Silverstone during the British Grand Prix in July 2022.

Armed with glue and intending to glue themselves to the floor, five of them managed to walk onto the tarmac and sit down on the live race track on July 3, 2022.

Baldwin was stopped by a marshal as he began to climb over the fence. Superglue was later found concealed in his sock.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northamptonshire Police said the protestors’ intentions were thwarted by “quick-to-act” marshals who swiftly dragged the five off the track before all six were arrested.

McKechnie was handed a 12 month prison sentence, suspended for 24 months.

Smith was handed a 12 month community order with 10 rehabilitation activity requirement days and 120 hours of unpaid work.

Brocklebank and Mogie were both sentenced to six months in prison, suspended for 24 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gibson was sentenced to a 12 month community order with 120 hours of unpaid work.