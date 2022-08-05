Cyclists are urged to sign up for the fundraising event.

A Northampton charity, which hosts an annual bike ride event, is urging Northamptonians to keep their crown as the most active cyclists in the county.

Northampton has the highest number of people cycling five times a week according to the most recent National Travel Survey carried out by the Department of Transport.

The data reveals 2.5 percent of adults in Northampton cycle five times a week compared to 2.4 percent in Daventry and 1.7 percent in East Northamptonshire.

With Northampton's cyclists being the most active in the county, Cynthia Spencer Hospice hopes to inspire more cyclists to take part in Cycle4Cynthia this September.

Sarah Denston from Cynthia Spencer Hospice, who organises Cycle4Cynthia, said: "It’s great to know that cyclists on the hospice’s own patch are the most active in Northamptonshire.“So, we’re throwing down the gauntlet and challenging Northampton’s cyclists to prove why they have the crown of the most active cyclists in the county and register to take part in Cycle4Cynthia on September 25 at Althorp to help us make it the best and biggest event ever.”

This year's Cycle4Cynthia sees the introduction of a new 10 mile route and the five mile route is on completely closed roads thanks to event hosts Althorp Estate.

The hospice was looking for a headline sponsor, however a business has now come forward.