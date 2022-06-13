42 pictures from the 2022 Northampton Colour Run in aid of Cynthia Spencer Hospice

The Cynthia Spencer Northampton Colour Run made a colourful comeback to Overstone Park on Saturday, June 11.

Hundreds of people took part in the five kilometre run all to raise money for the Cynthia Spencer Hospice in Northampton.

Organiser Sarah Denston said: “The money raised at our events is essential to our charity achieving its annual fundraising target of more than over £1 million for the hospice. Now more than ever, every single penny that’s raised means so much to the hospice, our patients and their families.”

The course was dotted with different paint stations where participants had brightly coloured paint thrown over them. The paint is made from corn starch so is non-toxic and biodegradable as well as easy to wash off.

This year’s colour run included a brand new family fun zone with a treasure hunt, a coconut shy, a lucky dip and refreshments.

The specialist palliative care is jointly funded by the Cynthia Spencer Hospice Charity and Northamptonshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust.

Here are 29 pictures from the Northampton Colour Run:

