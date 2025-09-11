Here’s why a much-loved wooden soldier memorial in a patriotic part of Northampton is missing an arm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Concerns have been raised about why the wooden carving of the ‘Unknown Soldier’ in Duston is missing its right arm.

The carving stands in the car park between Berrywood Road and St Crispin Drive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The memorial was officially unveiled on November 11, 2022. It was carved from a tree that once stood in the car park but had to be felled after it became a risk to nearby buildings.

Concerns have been raised about why the wooden carving of the ‘Unknown Soldier’ in Duston is missing its right arm.

Instead of removing the trunk completely, councillors decided to turn it into a carving to honour those who died in battle, with the final design created by chainsaw sculptor Peter Leadbeater.

Upton Parish Council said at the time it would be “a focal point for future Armistice Days” and “a constant and obvious reminder” for people walking by.

But in recent weeks, people have begun asking why the soldier is missing an arm.

The parish council has now explained what happened.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Parish Council chairman, Councillor Andrew Holt, said: “Our observations indicate that the arm may have been weakened over time due to natural factors such as weathering and freeze-thaw cycles. There is evidence of old glue residue and cracks that suggest the arm section may have fallen out naturally.

“Alternatively, it is possible that someone inadvertently caused the damage by grabbing onto the arm for support, while attempting to climb onto the wall.

“We want to assure the community that we are taking steps to reinstate this much-loved memorial to its former state. A replacement arm will be carefully crafted to ensure it withstands the natural movements and aging of the tree.”

The council added that it hopes the explanation will “calm any concerns and dispel any rumours” about vandalism.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elsewhere in Duston, two main streets – Firsview Drive and Main Road – have been lined with St George’s flags tied to lampposts as part of Operation Raise the Colours. Two mini roundabouts on Main Road have also been painted with the flag.

While supporters claim it is a celebration of national pride, critics and anti-racist groups, such as HOPE not hate, link the campaign to the far-right and anti-immigration sentiments, noting its support from extremist groups and figures.