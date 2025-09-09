Is this street in Northampton – and its pub – home to the most St George’s flags in the town?

Around 10 England flags have been attached to lamp posts along the half-mile-long Firsview Drive, Duston, this month (September) as part of a growing trend associated with Operation Raise the Colours.

Operation Raise the Colours is a 2025 grassroots campaign in the UK where people display the Union Jack and St George’s Cross on public property, such as lampposts, to promote British and English patriotism.

While supporters claim it is a celebration of national pride, critics and anti-racist groups, such as HOPE not hate, link the campaign to the far-right and anti-immigration sentiments, noting its support from extremist groups and figures.

Duston is home to three out of three Reform UK councillors following May’s local elections. One of those councillors, Vincent Clive, recently said: “I love to see the flag of my nation, that has been born aloft by my ancestors through thick and thin. I've enjoyed seeing them proudly displayed whilst out and about on my travels and I have a great respect for the sentiment behind flying the colours.

“Having sought some advice, I must also state that technically the activity is illegal and… as a local councillor, I cannot personally encourage the behaviour, even if I might appreciate the end results.

“Hopefully one day we will live in a nation where our government is aligned with our own patriotism, where people won't feel they need to undertake illegal activity to celebrate our history, as it will be proudly championed publicly by a Britain-first government.”

The Longboat pub, just around the corner, also has a St George’s flag flying on its front lawn.

A spokesperson for The Longboat said: “The Union Jack is displayed at The Longboat year-round, with occasional changes for special events such as Pride. The St George’s flags are currently up in support of sporting events and are not connected to any political activity or campaign. The Longboat is proud to welcome all members of the community and is a much-loved local pub for everyone to enjoy.”

With the topic raising debate both nationally and locally, West Northamptonshire Council has clarified the safety and legal rules around flying flags in public to ensure residents don’t put themselves at risk.

Cllr Mark Arnull, leader of the Reform-led West Northamptonshire Council, said: “It’s great to see residents having such a sense of national pride and expressing this by flying the Union and St George’s flags, particularly with West Northants hosting the Women’s Rugby World Cup and the Red Roses due to play at Franklins Gardens this weekend.

“I fully encourage people to proudly fly flags on their own homes and property safely, but I would urge them not to attempt anything dangerous, like putting them up on street furniture or road signs. Not only does this put their own safety at great risk, but also that of motorists if the flags distract them or block their view. There are many other places away from the public highway where flags can be flown, so let’s do so and celebrate our country safely.”

A council spokesman added that it is an offence under the Highways Act 1980 to fix items to lampposts without the consent of the highways authority.