Hundreds of bearers with inspiring backgrounds and stories will have the honour of carrying the Queen's Baton through Northamptonshire in the run-up to this summer’s Commonwealth Games.

Organisers have identified Northampton and Corby among 180 towns and cities which will be part of a route stretching from Cornwall to Northumberand, covering 2,500 miles of the UK over 29 days ahead of the Games opening in Birmingham on July 28.

The exact route is still to be confirmed but those nominated in recognition of their contributions to their local community — whether that be in sport, education, the arts, culture or charity — will carry the Baton through Northamptonshire villages and local communities on July 10.

Sports days with local schools and free community festivals are being planned to run alongside the relay.

The relay begins in London on June 2 with a five-day celebration coinciding with the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

Birmingham 2022 chief executive, Ian Reid, said: “We have worked closely with local authorities to devise routes that engage with hundreds of communities, passing sport venues, historic sites, local schools and areas of outstanding natural beauty.

"Yet the Queen’s Baton Relay is far more than just a journey. It symbolises connecting people from every corner of the Commonwealth, celebrates Batonbearers who take on challenges, and marks the countdown to the biggest sporting event in West Midlands history.

Paralympian Kadeena Cox kicked off the Queens Baton Relay last October — the baton will pass through Northampton and Corby on July 10 ahead of this summer's Commonwealth Games. Photo: birmingham2022.com

“We hope that communities across the country join the excitement, attend events near them, line the streets to cheer on our incredible Batonbearers and celebrate the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.”

The relay began at Buckingham Palace in October when The Queen placed her message to the Commonwealth into the Baton and passed it to four-time Paralympic gold medallist Kadeena Cox.

Since then, it has visited Commonwealth nations and territories in Europe, Africa and Oceania. It still has more to go in the Caribbean, the Americas, and more countries in Europe before arriving back in England. The full relay route is:

Thursday 2 June to Monday 6 June – London

Monday 4 July – St Austell, Plymouth, Exeter, Portland & Weymouth, Poole, and Bournemouth

Tuesday 5 July – Devizes, Bath, Bristol, Easter Compton, Hereford, Gloucester, and Cheltenham

Wednesday 6 July – Stoke Mandeville, Maidenhead, Eton & Windsor, Aldershot, Winchester, Hambledon, Southampton, and Portsmouth

Thursday 7 July – Guildford, Tonbridge, Canterbury, Folkestone, Deal, and Dover

Friday 8 July – Gravesend, Tilbury, Basildon, Southend-on-Sea, Maldon, Waltham Cross, Luton and Hemel Hempstead

Saturday 9 July – King's Lynn, Great Yarmouth, Bury St Edmunds, Hinxton, and Cambridge

Sunday 10 July – Northampton, Corby, Rutland, Leicester, Nottingham, Lincoln

Monday 11 July – Skegness, Boston, Grantham, Loughborough, Derby, Bakewell, Matlock, and Buxton

Tuesday 12 July – Sheffield, Rotherham, Huddersfield, Bradford, and Leeds

Wednesday 13 July – Hull, Beverley, Market Weighton, York, Malton, Scarborough, Robin Hood’s Bay, and Whitby

Thursday 14 July – Saltburn-by-the-Sea, Redcar, Middlesbrough, Stockton-on-Tees, Darlington, Durham, Seaham, and Sunderland

Friday 15 July – South Shields, Whitley Bay, Blyth, Alnwick, Gateshead, and Newcastle-upon-Tyne

Saturday 16 July – Carlisle, Lake District, Blackpool, Preston, Blackburn, Darwen, and Bolton

Sunday 17 July – Salford, Manchester, Stockport, Northwich, Wigan, and Knowsley

The final countdown to the Games opening ceremony will see the Baton spend 11 days travelling in and around the West Midlands, visiting:

Monday 18 July – Liverpool, Keele, Newcastle-under-Lyme, Kidsgrove, Stoke-on-Trent, and Shrewsbury

Tuesday 19 July – Ironbridge, Telford, Newport, Lilleshall, Stafford, Stone, Rudyard, and Leek

Wednesday 20 July – Uttoxeter, Burton upon Trent, Lichfield, Burntwood, Chasewater, and Tamworth

Thursday 21 July - Bodymoor Heath, Atherstone, Market Bosworth, Nuneaton, Bedworth, Rugby, and Coventry

Friday 22 July – Kenilworth, Whitnash, Warwick, Gaydon, Stratford-upon-Avon, Broadway, Pershore, Upton-upon-Severn, Malvern, and Worcester

Saturday 23 July – Redditch, Bromsgrove, Kidderminster, Bridgnorth, Codsall, Rugeley, Hednesford, Cannock, and Walsall

Sunday 24 July – Wolverhampton, Halesowen, Stourbridge, Dudley, Brierley Hill

Monday 25 July – Oldbury, Wednesbury, Tipton, Cradley Heath, Rowley Regis, Blackheath, Bearwood, Smethwick, and West Bromwich

Tuesday 26 July - Castle Bromwich, Fordbridge, Chelmsley Wood, Marston Green, Hampton in Arden, Meriden, Berkswell, Balsall Common, Knowle, Dorridge, Cheswick Green, Hockley Heath, Dickens Heath, Shirley, and Solihull