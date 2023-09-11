Watch more videos on Shots!

Moulton Primary School has had to close to all pupils on Monday and Tuesday (September 11 and 12) for further tests, due to the presence of Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (RAAC).

Following survey work late last week, the roof of one of the school’s buildings was today (September 11) confirmed to contain RAAC and more information is needed before plans can be formulated to tackle this.

The building in question houses six classrooms, which means alternative arrangements will need to be made for around 180 children.

Councillor David Smith, West Northamptonshire Council cabinet member for community safety and engagement, and regulatory services, said: “At this stage we are unable to outline how long it will take to remedy this situation, and we are liaising closely with the school to ensure this is done with as little disruption as possible.

“Children’s safety is our primary concern, though we’re conscious that the short-term closure will cause inconvenience for parents.

“The Department for Education will assign a case worker to help make interim plans so that children can all have the access to education they are entitled to.

“I’d like to reassure everyone that all agencies are working together to resolve this as quickly as possible.Until WNC has a clearer idea of what measures might be required to reinforce or replace the building’s roof, they are unable to anticipate the cost – though the government has assured the council that any costs required to correct this issue will be covered.

Lauren Jones, Moulton Primary School’s acting headteacher, said: “We are working closely with West Northamptonshire Council to understand the full implications of this and what we can do to provide contingency plans which limit the impact on our pupils’ education.”

What else do we know about Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (RAAC) and where it has been discovered across Northampton?

The material is described as a “lightweight form of concrete” and was used in the construction of public buildings between the 1950s and 1970s. However, it is made in a way that makes it “much weaker” than traditional concrete, says the Standing Committee on Structural Safety.

The Department for Education has been providing guidance and funding to manage the potential risks of RAAC since 2018, but new cases have made them “less confident” that buildings containing the material should remain open without extra safety measures in place.

Then came the announcement that the Royal & Derngate building would be closed until the end of September after the discovery of RAAC in its foyers.

