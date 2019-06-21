Here’s all you need to know if you’re doing Northampton's Pretty Muddy on Saturday

Thousands of people are expected to take part in this weekend’s Pretty Muddy and Race For Life events in Abington Park.

Each year Race For Life descends on Abington Park, with thousands of competitors taking part to raise vital money for charity.

Pretty Muddy will return to Abington Park in Northampton on Saturday June 22

For the first time, Cancer Research UK is inviting everyone – women, men and children – to join the Race for Life.

The charity has said it expects more than £200,000 to be raised through charity donations and applications payments just in Northampton - as families from all over the county take part.

There are four Race for Life events to choose from at Abington Park with more than 4,000 people expected to cross the finish line over the weekend.

They include the much-loved 5k and 10k events on Sunday (June 23), as well as Pretty Muddy 5k and Pretty Muddy Kids on Saturday (June 22).

Competitors will make their way through a Pretty Muddy 5k course around the park

Here are the details for Pretty Muddy:

VENUE: Abington Park, Abington Park Crescent, Northampton, NN3 3AD

DATE: Saturday 22 Jun 2019

TIME: From 10.45am

FEES:

Adult: £19.99

Child: £10.00

Young Adult: £19.99

Under 13 entry: due to the nature of this event, you must be 13 or over to take part

MEETING PLACE:

The start line is opposite the car park. Please follow the flags and the directions provided.

DISTANCE: 5k

COURSE INFORMATION:

The Pretty Muddy Northampton route meanders through the very scenic Abington Park. The route is on a mix of pathways and grass and the famous pretty muddy obstacles.

TRAVEL INFORMATION

Please car share where possible due to the large number of participants attending.

Alternatively please use local car parks or public transport where possible.

FACILITIES:

Toilets, parking, bag drop, refreshments

ACCESSIBILITY:

This event is not deemed suitable for wheelchair users

ON THE DAY:

Don’t forget to bring your friends and family along to support you. They can stroll around the stalls including tasty food and drinks, be inspired by the amazing atmosphere of the event, and then cheer you on as you take on this event

ENTRY

Runners wanting to take part in Northampton Pretty Muddy obstacle course can still do so by clicking here

For further information on Pretty Muddy Kids click here

Here’s all you need to know if you’re doing Northampton Race For Life on Sunday