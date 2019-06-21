Here’s all you need to know if you’re doing Northampton Race For Life on Sunday

Thousands of people are expected to take part in this weekend’s Race For Life and Pretty Muddy events in Abington Park.

Each year Race For Life descends on Abington Park, with thousands of competitors taking part to raise vital money for charity.

For the first time, Cancer Research UK is inviting everyone – women, men and children – to join the Race for Life.

The charity has said it expects more than £200,000 to be raised through charity donations and applications payments just in Northampton - as families from all over the county take part.

There are four Race for Life events to choose from at Abington Park with more than 4,000 people expected to cross the finish line over the weekend.

They include the much-loved 5k and 10k events on Sunday (June 23), as well as Pretty Muddy 5k and Pretty Muddy Kids on Saturday (June 22).

Here are the details for the 5k Race For Life:

VENUE: Abington Park, Abington Park Crescent, Northampton, NN3 3AD

DATE: Sunday 23 Jun 2019

TIME: 11am

FEES:

Adult: £14.99

Children: £10.00

Young Adult: £14.99

Under 6 entry (girls and boys): free and no registration needed

MEETING PLACE:

The start line is opposite the car park. Please follow the flags and the directions provided.

DISTANCE: 5k

COURSE INFORMATION:

The Northampton route meanders through Abington Park covering all areas of the scenic course. The route is primarily on grass with some short sections on pathways. There are a number of gradual inclines and declines throughout the course.

TRAVEL INFORMATION

Please car share where possible due to the large number of participants attending.

Alternatively, use public transport if you can. The entrance to the car park for participants is just off Abington Crescent.

FACILITIES:

Toilets, parking, dogs allowed, refreshments

ACCESSIBILITY:

Unfortunately the route is not wheelchair or pushchair accessible due to the nature of the terrain.

ON THE DAY:

Don’t forget to bring your friends and family along to support you. They can stroll around the stalls including tasty food and drinks, be inspired by the amazing atmosphere of the event, and then cheer you on as you take on this event

ENTRY

Runners wanting to take part in the 5k Northampton Race for Life can do so by clicking here.

For more information about the 10k Race for Life click here

Here’s all you need to know if you’re doing Northampton's Pretty Muddy on Saturday