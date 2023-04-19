Here are the pop-up street food events happening during the rest of April in Northampton

Northampton is home to a number of pop-up street food events, and here are the ones to keep an eye out for during the remainder of April.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first of three trial dates is happening this Sunday (April 23) and we have more details below.

The first 'Bite Street Sunday Social' is happening on April 23 at the market in Commercial Street. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

If you are still hungry to test out an array of the best food traders from across the county, The Big Local is back for its third pop-up the following Bank Holiday weekend (April 29 and 30).

The beauty of these events is that you can attend in a group and everyone can eat from a different vendor, all while supporting independent businesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here are all the details you need to get these events pencilled into your diary…

Bite Street Sunday Social – April 23

The Sunday Social will take place from 11am until 4.30pm. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

Bite Street has launched a new series of community pop-ups at the Commercial Street market plot, one Sunday a month during April, May and June.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They are known as the ‘Bite Street Sunday Socials’ and are free to enter to take a look at the rotating selection of the region’s top street food traders.

Taking place from 11am until 4.30pm this Sunday (April 23), there will also be bars with local ales and spirits, a vintage market, and artisan food and maker stalls.

Some of Bite Street’s favourites will be in attendance, including loaded hand-cut fries from Disco Fries, Santina’s Wood Fired Pizza Co, and Greek street food from Gyro Guys.

The Big Local is back with its third event at the Duston Mill on April 29 and 30.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The artisan food stalls will include Northampton cheesemaker Gary Bradshaw, Vicky’s Kitchen, The Cake Away and Gander’s Goat offering goat ice cream.

The next two planned Sunday Socials will run at Commercial Street market on May 21 and June 25.

The usual Bite Street pop-up event will take place from May 5 to 7 at The Country Ground.

You can find further details about the upcoming Bite Street Sunday Social here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Big Local – April 29 and 30

The Big Local is back with its third pop-up during the upcoming Bank Holiday weekend.

It will run all day on Saturday April 29 and Sunday April 30, from 12pm until 9pm both days – and all the family are welcome to attend.

Taking place at the Duston Mill Wedding and Events Venue in Upton, there will be street food vendors, live music and craft stalls – and it is only £1 per person to enter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On both days, you will be able to purchase food from Chakalaka South African StrEat Food and Nonna Lucia’s Pizza – a popular choice across the county.

On Sunday only, chef AJ Foodi will be cooking on an open fire which you do not want to miss.

To accompany the food offering, the event organisers Jimmy Emmett and Clare Parmenter have their own bar company. Black Ducks Bars will be serving drinks and keeping them flowing over the entire weekend.

You can purchase your ticket on the door, or pre-book your space online now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And if you are looking to pencil in future dates, The Big Local will be back at the Duston Mill on June 3 and 4, July 1 and 2, and August 19 and 20.