Here are SEVEN abandoned but adorable dogs in Northamptonshire looking for forever homes this week.

This newspaper has partnered with the Irchester-based Animals in Need charity to help find their rescue dogs loving homes.
Charity boss Annie Marriott said: "When people adopt a rescue, they save two dogs: the one they bring home and the one that gets the empty kennel. Their lives often depend on it. All our dogs are neutered, fully vaccinated, microchipped, parasite-treated, and come with four weeks of free insurance, a session with dog behaviourist Nathan Watson, and rescue support for their entire lives.
"If you're interested in welcoming one of our dogs into your home, please email [email protected]. We always conduct a home check and cannot rehome dogs to families with children under five years."
Please visit the Animals in Need website to check the full adoption guidelines and rules around rehoming a rescue dog.
Below are the latest dogs needing rehoming this week, with descriptions provided by Annie.
Take a look at seven rescue dogs in Northamptonshire looking for a forever home this week. Photo: AIN
2. Yuki
Yuki is a shy one-year-old Welsh Corgi who would love a quiet home willing to put in some work to build his confidence. A home with another calm, neutered dog would be perfect. Photo: AIN
3. Cash
Cash is a very affectionate four-year-old Lurcher lad. He loves everyone and dogs he knows and trusts. He cannot live with cats or small furries, but he will make someone a very loyal companion. Photo: AIN
4. Dylan
Dylan is a four-year-old retired racer. With his stunning stripes and super-friendly but laid-back attitude, he would be a perfect addition to any home. He takes everything in his stride and enjoys the simple things in life—strolls, naps in the sun, and snacks! He's brilliant with people and other dogs, and he is super clean in his kennel—no accidents. He walks beautifully on a lead and is muzzled as a precaution due to his history as an ex-racer. Photo: AIN
