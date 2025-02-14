Here are SEVEN abandoned but adorable dogs in Northamptonshire looking for forever homes this week.

4 . Dylan

Dylan is a four-year-old retired racer. With his stunning stripes and super-friendly but laid-back attitude, he would be a perfect addition to any home. He takes everything in his stride and enjoys the simple things in life—strolls, naps in the sun, and snacks! He's brilliant with people and other dogs, and he is super clean in his kennel—no accidents. He walks beautifully on a lead and is muzzled as a precaution due to his history as an ex-racer. Photo: AIN