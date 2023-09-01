News you can trust since 1931
BREAKING
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks

Help Our Hospitality: 9 more Northampton businesses that have spoken out for the Chron’s campaign that you should support

The town’s hospitality industry needs your continued backing to tackle the perfect storm
Katie Wheatley
By Katie Wheatley
Published 1st Sep 2023, 10:48 BST
Updated 1st Sep 2023, 10:49 BST

Since the start of March when the Help Our Hospitality campaign was first launched, we have heard the story of at least one different hospitality venue each week.

Whether a business is on the up or still tackling the perfect storm as it has been described by many, we have been lucky enough to get an insight into the town’s versatile hospitality industry.

Earlier in the year, the first round up was published – highlighting 10 venues that took the time to speak out for the Chron’s Help Our Hospitality campaign.

Here are nine more venues, across the town and county, that deserve your support.

If your hospitality venue would like to be part of the campaign, email [email protected].

The town’s hospitality industry needs your continued backing to tackle the perfect storm.

1. Here are nine venues across the town and county that deserve your support

The town’s hospitality industry needs your continued backing to tackle the perfect storm. Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Described as a hidden gem of Northampton town centre, this venue has now been open for 150 years. The elegant members’ club is at the heart of the town in George Row and has played a prominent role in the county since it was first established in 1873. The magnificent Grade 2 listed building is opposite All Saints Church, but is easy to miss if you aren’t looking.

2. The Northampton & County Club

Described as a hidden gem of Northampton town centre, this venue has now been open for 150 years. The elegant members’ club is at the heart of the town in George Row and has played a prominent role in the county since it was first established in 1873. The magnificent Grade 2 listed building is opposite All Saints Church, but is easy to miss if you aren’t looking. Photo: The Northampton & County Club

Photo Sales
Nick’s Plaice, one of the most well-established fish and chip shops in the town, will celebrate two decades open in Kingsley Park Terrace later in the year. One of the business’ proudest achievements of the past 19 years is being voted this newspaper’s chippy of the year in 2019, which opened a lot of doors for them and added to their existing band of loyal customers.

3. Nick's Plaice

Nick’s Plaice, one of the most well-established fish and chip shops in the town, will celebrate two decades open in Kingsley Park Terrace later in the year. One of the business’ proudest achievements of the past 19 years is being voted this newspaper’s chippy of the year in 2019, which opened a lot of doors for them and added to their existing band of loyal customers. Photo: Nick's Plaice

Photo Sales
Located in Wellington House, Abington Street, Matchbox Cafe is another hidden gem of the town centre – with the entrance situated up a side street from the main walkway. The cafe celebrated half a decade open earlier this year and hopes to continue making the community feel just as welcome as they already have. It is the staff members’ passion that keeps customers coming back for more.

4. Matchbox Cafe

Located in Wellington House, Abington Street, Matchbox Cafe is another hidden gem of the town centre – with the entrance situated up a side street from the main walkway. The cafe celebrated half a decade open earlier this year and hopes to continue making the community feel just as welcome as they already have. It is the staff members’ passion that keeps customers coming back for more. Photo: Matchbox Cafe

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page