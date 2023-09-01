The town’s hospitality industry needs your continued backing to tackle the perfect storm
Since the start of March when the Help Our Hospitality campaign was first launched, we have heard the story of at least one different hospitality venue each week.
Whether a business is on the up or still tackling the perfect storm as it has been described by many, we have been lucky enough to get an insight into the town’s versatile hospitality industry.
Here are nine more venues, across the town and county, that deserve your support.
If your hospitality venue would like to be part of the campaign, email [email protected].
2. The Northampton & County Club
Described as a hidden gem of Northampton town centre, this venue has now been open for 150 years. The elegant members’ club is at the heart of the town in George Row and has played a prominent role in the county since it was first established in 1873. The magnificent Grade 2 listed building is opposite All Saints Church, but is easy to miss if you aren’t looking. Photo: The Northampton & County Club
3. Nick's Plaice
Nick’s Plaice, one of the most well-established fish and chip shops in the town, will celebrate two decades open in Kingsley Park Terrace later in the year. One of the business’ proudest achievements of the past 19 years is being voted this newspaper’s chippy of the year in 2019, which opened a lot of doors for them and added to their existing band of loyal customers. Photo: Nick's Plaice
4. Matchbox Cafe
Located in Wellington House, Abington Street, Matchbox Cafe is another hidden gem of the town centre – with the entrance situated up a side street from the main walkway. The cafe celebrated half a decade open earlier this year and hopes to continue making the community feel just as welcome as they already have. It is the staff members’ passion that keeps customers coming back for more. Photo: Matchbox Cafe