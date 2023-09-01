2 . The Northampton & County Club

Described as a hidden gem of Northampton town centre, this venue has now been open for 150 years. The elegant members’ club is at the heart of the town in George Row and has played a prominent role in the county since it was first established in 1873. The magnificent Grade 2 listed building is opposite All Saints Church, but is easy to miss if you aren’t looking. Photo: The Northampton & County Club